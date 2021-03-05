Podcast keeps attention on search for Jermain Charlo

Suddenly squashed chokecherries to the unexpected death of a bill that sought to expand access to broadband. Even though it was sponsored by a Democrat in the Republican-majority Legislature, an amended version of the bill appeared on track for passage with strong bipartisan majorities. Then, on the third reading in the House, the votes flipped and the bill was voted down. Two other bills dealing with other issues — one concerning facial recognition technology and one tackling the hiring process for military spouses — met similar fates on the same day the Legislature rushed through a host of bills in order to start the transmittal break a day early.