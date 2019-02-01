Busy huckleberries to the end, for now, of the partial federal government shutdown that kept many workers in Montana home for weeks, and many more working without knowing when their next paycheck would arrive. Montana has a higher rate of federal employees than any other state except Alaska and Maryland, with about 1,500 federal workers for every 100,000 people in the general workforce, according to a recent report in the Washington Post.
Given the huge impact on Montana, Treasure State residents expect our U.S. senators to take action on this issue, especially since their votes were split on recent measures to fund a border wall and end the shutdown. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, is one of only seven lawmakers, and only three Democrats, to be appointed to a special conference committee focused on hammering out a border security agreement and appropriations bills before the Feb. 15 deadline. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, meanwhile, signed on in support of the End Government Shutdowns Act, which proposes to create an automatic continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels any time a regular appropriations bill is not complete by Oct. 1. Huckleberries to them both for working to prevent future shutdowns.
House Majority Leader Brad Tschida deserves a smattering of chokecherries, in our unscientific opinion, for proposing House Bill 161, which would direct Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to ignore public opinion in its decision-making processes. Further, it eliminated “human enjoyment” from wildlife management policies. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, explained that his intent was to ensure that important decisions are based on “science, not emotions.” But as dozens of people opposed to the bill pointed out in a recent public hearing, social science — including public comment — comprises an indispensable part of the agency’s mission.
A reduced amount of huckleberries to the U.S. Department of Education for reducing its fine against the University of Montana for Clery Act violations between 2012 and 2015. The original fine of $966,614 seemed excessive given that the university acknowledged the discrepancies and corrected them after performing its own review. The new fine of $395,000 marks a steep reduction, and a far more reasonable sanction.
Native chokecherries to the costly threat of invasive species in Montana, as detailed in an economic impact study by the University of Montana Flathead Biological Station. The study, commissioned by the Montana Invasive Species Council, focused on the effects of invasive species on recreation, infrastructure and irrigation, and estimated the costs, on the low end, at more than $72 million for mitigation and nearly $24 million in lost revenue — per year. Montanans could also expect to lose between $288 million and $497 million in property value.
National huckleberries to Missoula County Commissioner Cola Rowley, who was named to the Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee of the National Association of Counties this month. The position gives Rowley a seat at the table in important discussions concerning crime, justice, law enforcement, emergency management and a number of other issues of pressing local and national interest.