PSC's response is to sue

The commissioners put Zinecker on a paid leave of absence in the spring, meaning he continues to receive his $66,040-a-year salary. Hinman has continued to work throughout the ordeal. Hinman is paid $100,963.20.

The released documents also indicate that in 2019, the Montana Legislative Auditor’s office investigated Hinman’s pay after learning that she had received pay raises of more than $21,000 since 2016.

The whole situation is so ludicrous that it would be funny except for the fact that the PSC actually has serious work to do on the behalf of Montana’s ratepayers.

We have previously advocated the dissolution of the PSC in favor of an appointed board. There is certainly nothing in this disclosure to disabuse us of that idea. The information is indicative of an utter miscarriage of public service.

But whether or not the commission changes structure down the road, the electorate is well-served by having this information at its disposal for the 2020 election.

We hope voters heed this, and respond accordingly.

