Public health officials are cavalry in war against coronavirus

Sadly, those of us in the news media understand all too well what our public health officials are going through. For years now, we have been under sustained attack, from the highest levels of government to the random-est keyboard warrior. In addition to trying to do good journalism under unprecedented conditions, we are also trying to create bulwarks against the floods of misinformation from sometimes very sophisticated and organized sources.

And even as we fight for facts and truth, we are sometimes accused of having ulterior motives and conspiring to harm the same communities in which we live, work and raise our families.

It’s not just the news media and county health officials advising the public to follow these simple public health recommendations. Last week, President Trump struck a blow against the forces working to politicize this pandemic, tweeting an image of himself wearing a face mask and writing that, “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

Hopefully his supporters in Montana who have resisted wearing a mask, viewing it as a purely political act, will take note of the President’s act of patriotism. Whether liberal or conservative, Libertarian or Green or Independent or otherwise, we share a common enemy in the coronavirus. Let’s remember we’re all fighting on the same side.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.