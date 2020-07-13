Public should be notified of Montana inmate deaths

Such a cavalier decision about notifying the public of deaths of those in their custody gives us little confidence that the state will be transparent about other things — like COVID cases within the system. It also bespeaks a dangerous attitude that prisoners' lives are somehow less valuable or worthy of respect than those of other citizens.

The department last week said that the practice of sending notifications of inmate deaths was never a formal policy.

It certainly should have been.

The DOC is singularly unaccountable to the rest of government and to the public.

In the case of a prison inmate death, the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation would only investigate if Department of Corrections requests it, DOJ spokesman John Barnes told the Missoulian. The Justice Department has not been asked by the Corrections Department to investigate any of the deaths that have occurred since the Corrections Department decision to stop issuing public notices about inmate deaths.

We believe the decision to stop notifications is so antithetical to good government that Gov. Bullock should immediately intervene and mandate the resumption of prompt public/media notification of inmate deaths, and we call for him to do so.

We also believe hard questions should be asked of state prison administrators, and an audit of departmental written standards, practices and procedures should be undertaken.

This editorial originally appeared in the Montana Standard.

