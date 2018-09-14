Prize-winning huckleberries to the University of Montana for improving its already respectable ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best universities in America. Last year, UM tied in 207th place with Montana State University. This year, MSU did a little better, coming in at 205th place — while UM surged ahead to No. 201. Further, the College of Business at UM gained 24 places to rank at No. 127 in the Best Biz School listings. It’s a good indication that despite enrollment troubles and budget cuts, the university in Missoula hasn’t sacrificed its primary mission: providing a quality education.
Barrels of chokecherry ink to the closing of the Missoula Independent. Lee Enterprises, which owns the Missoulian and bought the Indy in April of 2017, shut down the Indy this week due to persistent financial losses. While the Indy and Missoulian newsrooms were often in competition, no one but a fellow journalist can have as much respect and appreciation for good local journalism — and the Indy offered it to the community every week with award-winning investigative pieces, unflinching news analysis and insightful opinion columns. Like the Indy’s other longtime readers, Missoulian reporters and editors were crushed to learn of the alternative weekly’s closing this past Tuesday morning, and we pledge to redouble our commitment to connecting our readers to this community in the same fundamental fashion.
Congratulatory huckleberries to Grant Kier being on being named head of the Missoula Economic Partnership. Kier, who led the Missoula nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust for a decade before running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House earlier this year, has direct experience working with MEP as a former board member. He also has solid roots in — and has articulated a keen understanding of — Missoula, including its economic strengths and challenges. Hopefully he will be able to bring new energy to this vital component of Missoula’s economic engine as MEP continues working to meet the goals outlined in its 2016-2020 Strategic Plan.
Still-ripening chokecherries to Montana’s probation and parole system, which was closely examined and found lacking after a six-month investigation by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana. The state has already launched a number of promising reforms, thanks to nine bills passed by the 2017 Legislature aimed at curbing the prison population and allowing low-level, non-violent offenders to remain in their homes, their jobs and their communities. However, these changes could take several more years to show meaningful results. The ACLU report released this week contains a number of additional recommendations to consider in the meantime, including addressing racial disparities, providing more treatment options and reducing some of the restrictions required of parolees.
A healthy helping of huckleberries to the news that Montana has a lower adult obesity rate than most other states. The 15th annual “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” report by the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that roughly 1 in 4 Montanans is obese – which sounds high, but is actually the 46th-lowest rate in the nation. Over the past five years, the report found, 31 states saw significant increases in their obesity rates, while no state saw a decrease. Given these realities, Montana deserves credit for holding the line.