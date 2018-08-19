The proposed city budget reviewed in City Council committee last week raises serious questions. Chief among them might be whether the city wants to set a precedent of raiding money from Urban Renewal Districts to patch holes in the budget.
The money raised in these districts is supposed to be re-invested back into the district to spur improvements that would otherwise not happen in designated “blighted” areas. In Missoula, it appears they have been so successful, property valuations have risen inside the districts faster than they have outside of them.
This has contributed to the city’s current budget woes, which has Mayor John Engen proposing a tax increase even as Missoula enjoys an ongoing boom in new construction that should have broadened the tax base and lowered taxes for property owners.
This was the situation last year, remember, when the Montana Department of Revenue’s taxable value update led to a bump in the city’s mill value. New construction had added about $2.1 million in revenues, according to the August 2017 estimates, and Missoula taxpayers consequently enjoyed a slight $1.2 percent decrease in taxes. At the same time, however, the state’s property valuations for most properties soared, resulting in higher tax bills for many that essentially wiped out any decrease.
City leaders reasonably expected another increase this year. But both the city and county were thrown for a loop earlier this month when state property valuations came in significantly lower than expected, causing a corresponding drop in the value of a “mill,” the local tax rate.
As Mayor Engen explained last week, this means the city basically has no new revenue to work with, even as it must cover rising expenses. For the city, that means a proposed tax increase and some creative accounting.
The county, however, caught a lucky break. Last year, the value of a mill for Missoula County was $219,323. They projected this year’s value to increase to $224,587. Instead, the increase was only to $220,300. That left the county with a budget hole of nearly $700,000. But last month, the Sheriff’s Retirement System opted to stop paying into Social Security, for a savings of more than $725,000.
The city is looking to make up for some $1.9 million in missing revenue. A portion of that — about $626,000 — is due to the city taking ownership of Mountain Water Company, now called Missoula Water, because the utility no longer pays property taxes under public ownership.
What’s more difficult to determine is how the city’s latest mill value came in at just $121,730 — lower even than last year’s evaluation, despite the obvious addition of new construction and rising property values.
One explanation: The market value for some railroads, telecommunications, airlines and pipelines has decreased. The taxes for these types of businesses are divvied up across county lines, and Missoula wasn’t the only county in Montana to take a hit in revenues due to this decrease.
But another significant reason has to do with Missoula’s Urban Renewal Districts and the Tax Increment Financing they generate. Missoula has six such districts, which direct a portion of property tax increases back into neighborhood projects that would otherwise struggle, or not happen at all. Each district has its own sunset date, after which any tax increases are again turned into the general fund.
Missoula’s districts have been so successful, they’ve generated building improvements at a rate that increased property values inside the districts faster than outside of them. This leaves the city hanging for property taxes it cannot collect until after the district expires — and the soonest expiration date for any district in Missoula is still several years away.
The preliminary budget city councilors are contemplating proposes to dip into those TIF funds now. It’s an idea that smacks of desperation, and ought to receive a thorough discussion before moving forward. After all, if the city succeeds in using taking this money for the general fund now, what’s to stop it from doing the same next year?
And once the city takes this money, it will no longer be available for its intended use — catalyzing growth in languishing communities. If that’s the case, have Missoula’s Urban Renewal Districts outlived their objective?
The city, apparently without first consulting with the county or Missoula County Public Schools, proposes to pull $2.5 million from TIF districts. If this idea is approved, MCPS would get more than $1 million, while the county will receive about $518,000 and the city will take in about $750,000.
Clearly, the implications of doing this extend beyond city limits and call for a deeper, wider discussion. The city’s gambit to raid urban renewal districts for general operational funds should prompt an investigation by the council of the city’s use of TIF. This taxing mechanism was designed to encourage investment in blighted areas. If that’s not how TIFs are being used, the council should consider abolishing them and put stricter controls in place before creating new ones.
Municipal taxpayers should come to that discussion aware that the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2019 seeks to maintain the current level of city services, making some slight additions but denying many new requests. Overall, the total general fund increase is just 1.9 percent, raising the budget from $58.1 million in FY 2018 to $58.8 million for FY2019. This includes slight increases for fire and police services, as well as parks.
The budget will receive a full public hearing before councilors vote on it. If it is approved as-is, taxes on the average $268,000 home in Missoula will increase by about $40.
The county will hold its budget hearing starting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 in Room 151 of the courthouse annex. The city's public hearing on the budget will start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in council chambers. The city’s preliminary FY19 budget is available in detail on the city’s website at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2386/FY19-Preliminary-Budget. Take a few minutes to review it before weighing in.