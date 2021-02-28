Readers share Montana legislative priorities for second half of the session

So the first half of the session has seen a veritable flood of bills, many of them dealing with deeply divisive social issues. The Montana State News Bureau, which consists of four reporters, has been able to help channel this deluge with expanded news coverage of significant legislation as it hurtles through the legislative process. That coverage is absolutely instrumental in helping Montanans keep track of this fast-paced session filled with sometimes complex maneuvering.

The midway point of the 90-day session arrives this Wednesday, March 3. This also marks the transmittal deadline, the last day for legislators to make appropriation bill requests, and the last day for the House or Senate to transmit general bills to the other chamber.

The second half of the session will therefore differ from the first in several key ways. The readers we spoke with last week want to see a greater sense of urgency among Montana's legislators for creating a budget that maintains public services as the effects of the pandemic continue to reverberate, especially among the most vulnerable populations.