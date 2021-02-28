Readers share Montana legislative priorities for second half of the session

If it feels like this legislative session is barreling ahead at a frenetic pace — and not necessarily going in a good direction — take comfort in the fact that you are not alone.
In a wide-ranging discussion last week with the members of the Missoulian Editorial Board and Montana State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels, a small group of Missoulian subscribers who responded to our invitation to discuss legislative priorities expressed a great deal of agreement — and frustration and concern.
These nine Missoulian readers talked about how the priorities of a Republican-dominated Legislature are not in alignment with those of Democrat-leaning Missoula. They expressed a general wish that legislators would focus less on socially conservative proposals and more on helping Montanans recover from a lingering pandemic.
It’s fair to say that Republican state legislators have frustrations of their own, especially after going through eight legislative sessions under the administrations of two Democrat governors who often flourished their veto pens — or even branding irons. With a Republican in the Governor’s Office now and a lot less chance of meeting a veto, many longtime GOP legislators have re-introduced previously rejected proposals. Other measures appear to be preemptive bills written in reaction to federal policy changes coming from the Biden administration.
So the first half of the session has seen a veritable flood of bills, many of them dealing with deeply divisive social issues. The Montana State News Bureau, which consists of four reporters, has been able to help channel this deluge with expanded news coverage of significant legislation as it hurtles through the legislative process. That coverage is absolutely instrumental in helping Montanans keep track of this fast-paced session filled with sometimes complex maneuvering.
The midway point of the 90-day session arrives this Wednesday, March 3. This also marks the transmittal deadline, the last day for legislators to make appropriation bill requests, and the last day for the House or Senate to transmit general bills to the other chamber.
The second half of the session will therefore differ from the first in several key ways. The readers we spoke with last week want to see a greater sense of urgency among Montana's legislators for creating a budget that maintains public services as the effects of the pandemic continue to reverberate, especially among the most vulnerable populations.
In fact, although it would seem like a good time for universal agreement on improving access to health care, some lawmakers are instead trying to undermine the authority of county health officials. Jim Burchfield, who has deep experience in conflict management and collaboration, pointed out that good public policy must be based on good information, and many of the proposals he is most concerned about seem to stem from misconceptions. Indeed, there’s been too much offhand dismissal of science and expertise, added Mike Anderson.
Burchfield was one of several readers who expressed worry about the legislators' attitude toward higher education, “particularly regarding the bill that has passed to allow guns on campus and the budget proposals being circulated that would cut the higher education budget and need-based financial aid,” he said. “Specifically, I believe these legislative proposals will deliver a punishing blow to recruitment at (the University of Montana) here in Missoula, as concerned parents will shy away from encouraging their children to attend school with a proliferation of weapons and may be further dissuaded by the lack of funding to support students and their needs.”
Sue Malek, a former state legislator representing Missoula, added that steep cuts proposed for higher education are sure to be felt in communities like Missoula, but also in families throughout the state struggling to afford higher education. Montana is already among the lowest-ranked for Pell grant funding, she pointed out.
There’s a sense that legislators from other parts of Montana don’t care about the affect their legislation might have on communities like Missoula, or how policies that target certain populations, such as LGBTQ+, have a negative effect on the economy.
“The early bills seem to focus on narrow moral issues instead of state income and expenditures, and are a distraction,” said Pete Talbot. “How do we adequately fund state agencies, education, health care, etc.?”
Anderson said he’s seen not only a willingness, but an eagerness for state lawmakers to override local attempts to solve local problems, such as limiting a community’s ability to collect fuel taxes to pay for road repairs.
A longtime poll judge, Burt Caldwell, is concerned that legislation targeting voter access could affect elections for years to come.
Of course, it’s not all bad, as Chuck Leonard pointed out. A bill that would have added partisan affiliations to judicial elections was defeated last week. A bill that would have severely restricted elected access in multiple ways was tabled in committee. And good progress appears to be continuing on an infrastructure bill that includes broadband expansion in rural communities.
Although the session is relatively short, meeting for only 90 days every two years, Montanans enjoy a great deal of access to and influence over our state legislature. The key is to stay informed, and be ready to weigh in with well-reasoned, well-researched, constructively delivered comment as our elected officials are contemplating changes. In this way we can all help shape new legislation as it, in turn, shapes our future.
We are thankful to those who spent some time sharing their thoughts with us recently. We plan to offer similar forums in the coming months to hear insights from other readers as well.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.