The University of Montana offers one of the best educations in the nation for among the lowest cost. That’s because Montanans recognized long ago that the entire world of opportunity should be open to our high-school graduates. We want them to be highly educated, with the skills and knowledge needed to secure good-paying jobs, launch innovative new businesses and tackle the challenges of a constantly evolving, fast-paced world.
And so, every decade for the past 70 years, Montanans have renewed our commitment to ensuring these opportunities remain within reach by voting to renew the 6-mill levy, which takes a portion of assessed property values and gives it directly to the state’s public universities to help defray the costs of instruction and keep tuition low. This money can’t be used for new construction or building improvements; it goes solely to help students train for a job in the trades, obtain a four-year-degree or otherwise further their education.
This November, voters are again asked to continue this tradition of support for future generations of Montanans by approving Legislative Referendum 128 to renew the 6-mill levy. They should do so without reservation.
It’s not a new tax, and it’s not a tax increase. In fact, the levy hasn’t been increased since it was originally created. It was 6 mills in 1948, and it is still 6 mills today.
The money raised by the levy – about $21 million for fiscal year 2020, and projected to increase to $23.6 million for FY 2023 – goes to support the entire Montana University System, from four-year universities to two-year colleges and even accelerated programs like the 12-week coding school. And while these funds make up less than 10 percent of the total state support for Montana’s public universities, they go a long way toward keeping tuition low, thereby taking the financial pressure off resident students who would otherwise struggle to afford a higher education.
Given that in-state undergraduate tuition at UM and Montana State University is already a bargain at just $7,000 a year for tuition and fees, it’s unlikely many Montana high-school graduates would be able to afford a university education anywhere else. For comparison, non-resident students pay about $24,000 for access to the same world-class education right here in Montana.
Montana’s universities and colleges educate mostly Montana students. Of the more than 42,000 students enrolled at one of the Montana University System’s 15 campuses, the vast majority - more than 32,500 - were Montana residents.
And Montana desperately needs these next generations of business leaders and lawyers, farmers and ranchers, foresters and engineers. Demographics have long pointed to an aging population that has more people retiring than new workers coming in to fill key positions. If we want Montana’s young adults to even have a shot at filling these gaps, we must support the 6-mill levy.
Otherwise, the Montana University System stands to lose out on more than $20 million in fiscal year 2020 alone. Assuming students were tapped to make up for the shortfall, tuition could increase by up to 18 percent.
Given that the 2017 Legislature has already chopped state funding for higher education, forcing an increase in tuition last year, Montana’s students could certainly use a reprieve from rising costs.
And as Missoulians are well aware, declining enrollment at the University of Montana has forced painful budget cuts whose effects ripple far beyond campus.
A 2017 Montana Department of Labor and Industry report found that students who attend Montana University System schools return to every county in the state, and additionally, 69 percent of these students are working in Montana within one year of graduating. Within five years, 74 percent of graduates are working for a Montana employer.
The 6-mill levy has long enjoyed rare bipartisan support. It has been endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans, urban and rural residents, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and farming and ranching associations.
Bob Brown, a UM alum who served as the Montana Secretary of State and who was also the Republican nominee for governor in 2004, first joined the chorus singing the praises of the levy in 1978 and has been advocating for it ever since. Earlier this month, he was joined by Hal and Sheila Stearns, who recently served as UM’s interim president, and ASUM President Alex Butler in an editorial board meeting to discuss the levy.
Brown noted that every governor, including Montana’s current governor, has voiced support for the levy since it was first placed on the ballot in 1948, and that every member of Montana’s current congressional delegation has endorsed it this year as well.
In fact, it is difficult to find someone who doesn’t support the levy. The sole organized opposition to the levy is Montanans Against Higher Taxes, whose website offers little criticism of the levy itself and instead takes a shotgun approach to blasting higher education and the university system in general.
Again, the 6-mill levy doesn’t raise taxes. And it collects only $12 a year per $100,000 of property value. If you live in a $300,000 home, you’ll pay about $36 a year.
Montana voters seldom have a direct vote on a statewide tax. There’s a reason voters have passed it again and again, every decade since 1948. It’s a way of recognizing the value of higher education, of meeting the needs of our workforce and our economy, and of boosting the range of opportunities for Montana’s young adults.
For Montana’s future graduates and current students, business owners and would-be entrepreneurs, innovators, educators, customers and patients – the Missoulian’s editorial board joins with the throngs of our fellow Montanans urging voters to say yes to the 6-mill levy. Vote “for” LR 128.