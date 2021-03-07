Rep. Haaland's 'radical' views will bring balance to Interior

Daines, a Republican member of that committee, supplied one of the “no” votes. Montana’s other senator, Democrat Jon Tester, announced he will vote to confirm Haaland.

Two years ago, Daines and Tester were also split on the nomination of David Bernhardt for the same post. In explaining his opposition, Tester released a statement expressing concern about Bernhardt’s support of policies “that threaten Montana’s clean air, clean water, and our booming outdoor economy — and as acting secretary, he has failed to show understanding of the federal government’s trust and treaty responsibilities to Indian Country.”

Montanans have had a front-row seat as those policies played out over the past couple of years. In western Montana, residents were particularly worried about the Interior Department’s decision to ease its push against two oil and gas drilling leases located in land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe and adjacent to Glacier National Park.

An Interior secretary who is not a former lobbyist for the oil industry, who supports initiatives to protect our irreplaceable environment and who has a better understanding of American Indian issues would, we daresay, be heartily embraced by many Montanans.