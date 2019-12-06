Another layer on the still-growing pile of huckleberries for Ross Jessop, the Missoula County sheriff’s deputy who received special recognition this week for his role in recovering a missing 5-month-old baby in the summer of 2018. Jessop and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer Nick Scholz discovered the baby, wet and dirty but miraculously in good health, partially covered by pile of debris along a remote game trail in the mountains of the Lolo National Forest, where he had been abandoned some nine hours earlier by a man reportedly high on meth and bath salts. In Washington, D.C., this week, the U.S. Department of Justice presented Jessop with a well-deserved award for Distinguished Service in Policing.
A book with 150,000 pages of huckleberries for the Imagination Library’s milestone delivery of 150,000 books to local children younger than 5 years old. In less than five years since joining the national program founded by county music icon Dolly Parton, the United Way of Missoula County has helped provide thousands of young readers in Missoula and Mineral counties with free age-appropriate books — and a new one in the mail to look forward to every month.
Unsettled chokecherries to the Trump administration’s latest cap on refugees and an added requirement that local and state government officials agree to accept new refugees. With the national cap set at just 18,000 for the 2020 fiscal year, the International Rescue Committee in Missoula has been approved to help resettle 100 individuals, the minimum amount allowed for an IRC office to remain in operation. Meanwhile, refugee families who have found a warm welcome in Missoula wait to hear when — or whether — their loved ones can join them.
Huckleberries in one convenient location for the new Missoula County Elections Center on the corner of Russell and Wyoming streets. Formerly divided between the Missoula County Courthouse and Fairgrounds, the new $3.5 million elections site gives residents a more accessible place to take care of any and all election-related activities, from registering to vote to filing to run for office, as well as additional meeting space for other county departments.
A shortage of chokecherries to the statewide dearth of teachers, a problem that only seems to be getting worse. It’s especially acute in Montana’s smallest and most rural schools, but has lately grown to affect larger districts, including high schools in Billings. Missoula County Public Schools, fortunately, has yet to have any significant challenges in filling general teaching positions, and hopefully will continue to be able to attract and retain sufficient numbers of qualified teachers well into the future.
The sad news of Emma Lommasson’s death came as somewhat of a surprise this week, as it seemed the 107-year-old University of Montana booster was destined to live forever. An outpouring of huckleberries to all those — and there are too many to count — whose lives were touched by Lommasson and who shared their memories of her this week so that even more people could be amazed by this one-of-a-kind character and her unflagging support for UM.