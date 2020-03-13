Responses to coronavirus - both good and bad

Sanitized huckleberries to the health insurance companies in Montana who are waiving fees associated with testing for the coronavirus. So far, nobody in Montana has tested positive for the virus, and at last count, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service reported that only 15 people have been tested and two are under observation. The announcement by Montana Health CO-OP, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, PacificSource Health Plans and Allegiance Health Insurance Company that they will waive any co-pays or deductibles for those who need testing provides a little additional peace of mind to the more than 450,000 residents collectively covered under their plans.
An oversupply of chokecherries to those hoarding toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other basic goods. Stockpiling months’ worth of food and cleaning supplies is not only unnecessary, it creates scarcity that leaves those with fewer resources — and homeless shelters and food banks — empty-handed. Further, since viruses are contagious, it only makes sense to ensure the entire community is equipped to stay as safe and healthy as possible.
And while it’s an undeniable hardship for some workers who are barely making ends meet to stay home at the first sign of illness — or illness in their children, elderly parents or others they must provide care for — those who do have paid sick leave and can afford to stay home are doing no favors by coming in to work anyway. So well-contained chokecherries to anyone who thinks it’s OK to come to work sick and risk exposing their coworkers and customers to illness.
An extensive collection of huckleberries to the Montana Historical Society in celebration of its launch of historicmt.org, a website and companion app that offers “virtual tours” of historic sites throughout the state, organized into 75 distinct districts. An interactive map provides a doorway to a fascinating collection of photos, descriptions and extensive facts reproduced from interpretive signs located at thousands of Montana sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a fun way to explore the state’s history and perhaps plan a visit in person to learn more.
Huckleberry bookmarks to the Valley Christian Elementary students racing to read 1,000 books before Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake crosses the finish line in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race this week. The IditaRead Project challenges schools throughout the continent to set a reading goal and follow a musher for motivation. The sled teams set out from the official start in Willow this past Sunday and must mush more than 900 miles to Nome, a trek that typically takes between eight and 15 days. All the while, 168 young readers in Missoula will be cheering Royer on toward the finish line.
Speaking of cheers, a class of Frenchtown High School students has certainly earned some for their “Senior Dreams Come True” project. Thanks to their thoughtful efforts, a handful of seniors recently were granted their relatively modest desires. One woman got to spend time with a pair of horses. Another got to have lunch at a favorite restaurant. Local businesses — Montana Club, Taco Sano, Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort, Bicycle Hangar and Bitterroot Flower Shop — pitched in to help make others’ dreams come true. All the students involved with this project deserve the sweetest of huckleberries, with a special helping for “Mr. Mac,” Frenchtown teacher Phil McLendon, who has been bringing his students to visit with seniors at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation for 10 years now.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.