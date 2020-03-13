Sanitized huckleberries to the health insurance companies in Montana who are waiving fees associated with testing for the coronavirus. So far, nobody in Montana has tested positive for the virus, and at last count, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service reported that only 15 people have been tested and two are under observation. The announcement by Montana Health CO-OP, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, PacificSource Health Plans and Allegiance Health Insurance Company that they will waive any co-pays or deductibles for those who need testing provides a little additional peace of mind to the more than 450,000 residents collectively covered under their plans.

An oversupply of chokecherries to those hoarding toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other basic goods. Stockpiling months’ worth of food and cleaning supplies is not only unnecessary, it creates scarcity that leaves those with fewer resources — and homeless shelters and food banks — empty-handed. Further, since viruses are contagious, it only makes sense to ensure the entire community is equipped to stay as safe and healthy as possible.

