SB 312 will close loophole

Hopeful huckleberries to Senate Bill 312, the bill that would close a longstanding — and too-often abused — loophole in Montana law that allows private group homes for troubled youth to operate without oversight so long as they claim a religious affiliation. Introduced by Missoula Sen. Diane Sands, whose work in the previous session was instrumental in finally passing important reforms to help ensure the safety of vulnerable children and teens in those programs, SB 312 had its first hearing in the Montana Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety on Wednesday.

A block of chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for joining with Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis this week to put a hold on the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to lead the Interior Department. With the Senate appearing on track to confirm Haaland as the first Native American to hold a top cabinet position, the unnecessary hold serves only to delay the vote and give senators like Daines who oppose Haaland’s nomination a second opportunity to grandstand against her (the first was during her recent two-day hearing).