With only a few days left of 2019, it’s a good time to look back over the past year and remember a few of the most talked-about topics that kept the Opinion pages packed with letters, especially since some of them promise to keep the conversation going into the New Year.
The year kicked off, of course, with the start of a legislative session that began during a federal government shutdown — at 35 days, the longest in our nation’s history — but also started with rare agreement between the legislative and executive branches on the state of Montana’s revenue projections. Legislators passed Medicaid expansion, but added work requirements. They did not continue public support for Montana’s fledgling preschool program.
But the 2019 Legislature may be best remembered for finally updating some seriously outdated statutes concerning sex crimes, and for enacting new laws designed to protect vulnerable populations.
For one, Hanna’s Act established a new missing person specialist position in the Department of Justice to better coordinate missing person cases. In her first 10 weeks on the job that specialist, Misty LaPlant, reduced the list of names of missing individuals from 179 to 148, and the number of Native Americans on the list from 56 to 35.
Other important laws passed by the legislature ended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, criminalized revenge porn, barred employees of adolescent treatment center from having sex with the youth in their care, and provided a process for processing evidence of sexual assault collected in “rape kits.”
After a concerted push by western Montana legislators, former youth treatment center participants, parents and others, and following a months-long, intensive investigative series in the Missoulian, the Legislature also passed momentous laws transferring oversight of alternative treatment programs from the Department of Labor and Industry to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
You have free articles remaining.
The board that had been in charge of regulating the programs, whose majority was made of program owners essentially overseeing themselves, was dissolved. In short order, DPHHS took the unprecedented step of suspending a license and removing all 27 children from a facility near Rexford.
Programs claiming a religious affiliation, however, remain exempt from state regulations.
After the Legislature wrapped up, Montanans enjoyed a relatively smoke-free summer without the kind of wildfire activity we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years. State resources focused instead on preventing the spread of invasive aquatic species that made their first appearance in the Montana three summers ago, when invasive mussels were discovered just east of Helena in Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoir.
One by one, candidates for various offices began announcing their intentions to run in 2020, with Gov. Steve Bullock’s bid for the U.S. presidency making national headlines. He announced he was ending his campaign earlier this month.
In the meantime, Republican candidates vying to take his seat held a debate — without U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who said he was unable to participate due to a family commitment. Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski may get another chance to face off before the primaries on June 2, 2020. On the Democratic side, at least four candidates have announced they are running for governor too.
If the past is any precedent, the general election in November will be a major source of lively debate for the foreseeable future.