Closely inspected huckleberries to Gov. Steve Bullock’s new emergency rule, issued earlier this week, which orders all visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state to take part in surveillance testing. Less than two weeks after Bullock said nursing homes could begin allowing visitors again, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has spiked alarmingly, with one outbreak at a care community in Billings reaching 80% of residents and at least 15 staff members.

These numbers are only known because the facility has cooperated with testing recommendations, joining the majority of Montana’s long-term care facilities in regularly testing staff and adhering to health protocols designed to protect the vulnerable residents in their care. Chokecherries to the handful of holdouts who are refusing to participate in testing, leaving their facilities at greater risk of unwittingly spreading the coronavirus.