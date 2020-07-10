Some nursing homes refuse to test staff

Closely inspected huckleberries to Gov. Steve Bullock’s new emergency rule, issued earlier this week, which orders all visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state to take part in surveillance testing. Less than two weeks after Bullock said nursing homes could begin allowing visitors again, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has spiked alarmingly, with one outbreak at a care community in Billings reaching 80% of residents and at least 15 staff members.
These numbers are only known because the facility has cooperated with testing recommendations, joining the majority of Montana’s long-term care facilities in regularly testing staff and adhering to health protocols designed to protect the vulnerable residents in their care. Chokecherries to the handful of holdouts who are refusing to participate in testing, leaving their facilities at greater risk of unwittingly spreading the coronavirus.
A hearty helping of huckleberries to two Missoula restaurants that were able to reopen this week after temporarily closing down in late June. When an employee at each establishment tested positive for coronavirus, they did the right thing to ensure the continued health and safety of their employees and customers by shutting down. Now that they’ve been cleared by the health department, the restaurants are back in action — while following recommended precautions such as wearing face masks and regularly sanitizing surfaces, of course.
Chokecherries gathered from around the globe to the new federal rule that kicks out international students whose university or college opts for online-only learning this fall. About 150 students at the University of Montana could be affected by the change to the visa program, which is slated to take effect Aug. 1. Thankfully, the rule change will not affect UM this school year, giving school administrators time to make the case that the Student and Exchange Visitor Program has been beneficial for universities seeking to shore up enrollment, as well as for international students seeking a world-class education.
Belated but still appreciated huckleberries to the Missoula City-County Health Board for voting Thursday to make masks mandatory in indoor spaces open to the public. The requirement comes just in time to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Missoula County, which has so far escaped the sharp increases in COVID-19 cases seen in places like Lake County (where 14 new cases were reported on Thursday alone).
Extra appreciative huckleberries to local leaders for urging the Missoula City-County Board of Health to approve the mandatory face mask rule — and to others for encouraging members of the community to wear them in any case. Missoula Aging Services CEO Susan Kohler wrote a letter to the health board pointing out the increased risk of severe illness among older adults; and Destination Missoula, Missoula Economic Partnership and United Way of Missoula County joined forces on an education campaign featuring prominent members of the community promoting social distancing, hand washing, mask wearing and other recommended health practices.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
