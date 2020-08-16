Start of school year brings learning opportunity for Missoula

Like so many decisions made during this time of pandemic, it was a difficult call that aims to meet the needs of as many different groups as possible, including students who do not have ready access to internet or equipment, working parents who are not able to stay home with young children, and those with special health considerations. As a result, the plan is complicated and will take some time for everyone to get used to. Not everyone will be completely pleased with the plan or the process.

So it’s more important than ever for each of us to be as patient, careful and helpful as possible, and to encourage our friends and family to be the same. Perhaps it will help to remember that our kids are watching how we handle this crisis and learning from it.

Last week registration opened for the Missoula Online Academy, the district’s “completely online K-12 school dedicated to supporting our staff and students who cannot return to face to face learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the MCPS description. Headed by Principal Rae Cooper, the Online Academy will start class on Sept. 2, and is open to any MCPS students who prefer, for whatever reasons, not to attend school in person. They can choose whether to enroll on a semester-by-semester basis. Laptops, Chromebooks and hotspots will be on loan as needed.