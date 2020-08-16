Start of school year brings learning opportunity for Missoula

When school starts later this month, Missoula will face a learning curve the likes of which it has never seen before.
We got a glimpse at the incline earlier this spring when Missoula County Public Schools closed its buildings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, switching to a remote learning system that, to put it mildly, did not work well for everyone. Nevertheless, it was a far sight better than requiring students to come to class, risking the rapid community spread of a serious public health hazard. And it gave school administrators, teachers, parents and students the opportunity to try out various virtual platforms, identify problems and experiment with potential solutions.
Over the summer, MCPS continued to gather feedback from educators and families, as well as from health officials, to put together a multi-phase model that would allow the district to adapt to changing circumstances. In the lowest-risk phase, schools would be fully open and classes would go on as they have in the past. In the highest-risk phase, schools would be fully closed and the district would rely exclusively on remote learning again. More details are available via the MCPS Return to School Overview online.
Given the current COVID-19 case status in Missoula and Montana, Superintendent Rob Watson recommended that the school year start, on Aug. 26 as scheduled, under a hybrid model that mixes both in-class and remote learning. Last week, on a 9-2 vote, the Board of Trustees agreed to that recommendation.
Like so many decisions made during this time of pandemic, it was a difficult call that aims to meet the needs of as many different groups as possible, including students who do not have ready access to internet or equipment, working parents who are not able to stay home with young children, and those with special health considerations. As a result, the plan is complicated and will take some time for everyone to get used to. Not everyone will be completely pleased with the plan or the process.
So it’s more important than ever for each of us to be as patient, careful and helpful as possible, and to encourage our friends and family to be the same. Perhaps it will help to remember that our kids are watching how we handle this crisis and learning from it.
Last week registration opened for the Missoula Online Academy, the district’s “completely online K-12 school dedicated to supporting our staff and students who cannot return to face to face learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the MCPS description. Headed by Principal Rae Cooper, the Online Academy will start class on Sept. 2, and is open to any MCPS students who prefer, for whatever reasons, not to attend school in person. They can choose whether to enroll on a semester-by-semester basis. Laptops, Chromebooks and hotspots will be on loan as needed.
This will no doubt be a popular option for those MCPS families who are able to accommodate at-home learning. The rest will have to navigate a new schedule of class time and remote learning at home each week. Class sizes will be smaller in order to physically space students farther apart, and class sessions will be longer in order to reduce the amount of contact with others in the school.
And, as per Gov. Steve Bullock’s order last Wednesday, everyone will be required to wear a cloth face covering while at school. The governor’s order came after many school districts in the state opted to “strongly recommend” or “encourage” the use of face masks, rather than require them. This means schools will be tasked with providing masks to students who don’t have them, or sending mask-less students home.
The Governor’s Office has released $75 million so far in federal CARES funding to give schools the resources they need to comply with public health recommendations and enhance online learning capabilities, as well as an additional $50 million in coronavirus relief funds to help close gaps in child care for families with young school-age children.
Educators, already charged with one of the most difficult, most important jobs in the nation, will have the added responsibility of teaching students good health habits and enforcing rules to limit germ transmission. When — not if — a suspected case is reported, the school has to be ready to immediately shut down, thoroughly sanitize, and trace all likely contacts. That’s a tall order.
School sports will also look a lot different this fall. The Montana High School Association has agreed to cancel Class AA nonconference football and volleyball games, and has reduced Class A playoffs from 12 to eight teams.
These measures, though painful, are needed. With every step, students, parents and teachers will likely encounter all manner of obstacles. We must keep an open ear to their frustrations and share constructive criticism — but be willing to accept some small inconveniences if doing so relieves a bigger burden on others.
Like other school districts around the world, Missoula is paving a new path as it tries to find the balance protecting community health and providing a quality education. Clearly, we all have a lot to learn. But learning those lessons now will help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, ensure the well-being of our most vulnerable residents, and better prepare the next generation for an unforeseeable future.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
