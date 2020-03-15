Still fighting for truth, transparency and the public's right to know

“Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town” cast a long shadow at a dark time for our city, a period that many would like to put behind us once and for all.
But that cannot happen — not until the people of Montana finally learn what happened. There remain significant gaps in the public’s understanding of just how university officials responded to reports of rape by high-profile student athletes. So long as critical information remains suppressed, Montanans cannot have confidence that justice will be done next time.
Today marks the start of Sunshine Week, the annual initiative that unites news organizations across the United States in celebration of public information, freedom of the press and the people’s right to know. The Missoulian has long participated in recognition that the battle to shine a light on the dark corners of government must be fought every day, in the local city clerk’s office, in the halls of the state capitol and at every federal agency.
Today, news organizations also recognize that these are dark times for journalism in America. Newspapers, TV and radio stations have been severely diminished as their audience shifts from traditional news products to web-driven content. As they struggle to adapt, journalists are in competition with ever-increasing numbers of pseudo news sites that purport to be independent but are actually supported by an individual or organization — or country — more interested in influencing public perception.
In Montana, residents may have noticed the recent appearance of websites that appear to be local news organizations. The Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism noted in a Dec. 18, 2019 report that hundreds of “partisan outlets masquerading as local news organizations” have made an appearance nationally ahead of the 2020 election. Many of the new sites simply collect, or “aggregate,” headlines from other news sources or republish news releases directly from government agencies to build up their content, then occasionally insert a slanted or outright fake article.
The majority of the sites traced by the Tow Center were connected to only a handful of groups — Metric Media, Locality Labs, Franklin Archer, Record Inc., and Local Government Information Services — each of which is associated in some way with conservative businessman and former journalist Brian Timpone. Timpone made headlines in 2012 when it was discovered that his company Journatic was outsourcing its “reporting” to hundreds of freelancers in countries outside the United States, and that another of his companies, Locality Labs, set up a fake high school newspaper that even used the logo of the real local high school to push articles opposing a school funding referendum.
Yet another of those companies, Metric Media — whose Montana publications share a server with publications in Arizona and New Mexico, according to the Tow Center — is behind at least seven new sites in the state with names like “Glacier Country News” and “Northwest Montana News.” The sites provide no information about who is running them; the “Contact” page is blank and there are no email addresses or phone numbers listed for any of the individuals named on stories with bylines. Those are big red flags.
Montanans must be careful to take a deeper look at new sources of information, especially when those sources are not up-front about their own foundations.
On another front, Montanans should pay close attention to Montana newspapers' ongoing efforts to shine a light, at long last, on Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian’s actions regarding a student at the University of Montana who had been recommended for expulsion after the school conducted a rape investigation. The student, star Griz quarterback Jordan Johnson, was ultimately acquitted of rape in a court of law, and the state of Montana paid out a $245,000 settlement to drop claims that the school mishandled the investigation against him.
Author Jon Krakauer, who highlighted the case in his poorly titled book, sought access to Johnson’s education records in order to uncover Christian’s role in the decision to allow him to remain a student. When university officials refused to provide them, he went to court, and the Montana Supreme Court upheld their refusal, arguing that the individual student’s right to privacy outweighed the public’s right to know in this case.
The case was appealed, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take it up. Meanwhile, the Missoulian is seeking to access to important records in the case. It’s important to note that the newspaper is not seeking access to individual student grades or health records, but only to records associated with disciplinary action.
When a student — any student, star athlete or not — is accused of a serious crime, the decision to allow that student to remain on campus is one that cannot be made lightly. That process ought to be fair and reliable, and the public have every right to know what that process entails. It’s a matter, in the most basic sense, of public safety.
If the school’s investigation is flawed in any way, or if higher-ups in the university system can influence the outcomes of individual investigations, that ought to be made known to the public as well. But the only way the people of Montana can hold our officials accountable in any case, is to know.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.