Still fighting for truth, transparency and the public's right to know

In Montana, residents may have noticed the recent appearance of websites that appear to be local news organizations. The Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism noted in a Dec. 18, 2019 report that hundreds of “partisan outlets masquerading as local news organizations” have made an appearance nationally ahead of the 2020 election. Many of the new sites simply collect, or “aggregate,” headlines from other news sources or republish news releases directly from government agencies to build up their content, then occasionally insert a slanted or outright fake article.

The majority of the sites traced by the Tow Center were connected to only a handful of groups — Metric Media, Locality Labs, Franklin Archer, Record Inc., and Local Government Information Services — each of which is associated in some way with conservative businessman and former journalist Brian Timpone. Timpone made headlines in 2012 when it was discovered that his company Journatic was outsourcing its “reporting” to hundreds of freelancers in countries outside the United States, and that another of his companies, Locality Labs, set up a fake high school newspaper that even used the logo of the real local high school to push articles opposing a school funding referendum.

