Still safe to vote by mail ballot

Earlier this year, the Missoula County Elections Office was forced to quickly adapt, as we all were, to the looming threat of coronavirus. The county decided to hold an all-mail-ballot primary election to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through in-person contact at polling locations.
It was, for the most part, a success. Overall, of the 71,322 ballots mailed to registered voters in Missoula County, 46,240 of them were returned in time to be counted. They were among the 381,163 ballots casts across the state of Montana, setting a record high for the number of votes cast in a Montana primary and voter turnout of about 55%.
Local elections officials received well-deserved praise for their efficient, effective handling of such an enormous amount of ballots under unprecedented conditions, but there is another group of professionals whose essential contribution to the election went largely unnoticed: postal workers. They, too, were tasked with ensuring airtight delivery of a large amount of important mail.
The U.S. Postal Service is getting a lot of attention now, but for all the wrong reasons. Like so many other things that really ought to be apolitical, it too has become an issue of heated partisan debate, fueled in part by widespread misinformation.
Mixed messages from the Trump administration have not helped matters. The president has repeatedly suggested that voter fraud is a big problem in mail elections, despite a lack of evidence. President Trump also has blamed the Postal Service’s financial problems on competition from the private sector, and his pick for Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has made significant investments in some of those private competitors.
The USPS is indeed suffering financially, with cumulative losses approaching $80 billion since 2007. In fiscal year 2020 alone, it is bracing for expected losses of about $11 billion. Last week, DeJoy explained to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee his plan to cut transportation costs while requiring delivery trucks to maintain a strict schedule to resolve resulting mail delays.
About a week after DeJoy took office, he ordered the removal of mail collection boxes and mail sorting machines across the country, an action that was largely halted following outcry from members of both parties, including Montana’s congressional delegation. The Postal Service has pledged not to make any further changes until after the general election in November.
Further, the Postal Service announced last week that “Postmaster General DeJoy’s number one priority is to deliver election mail on-time and within the Postal Service’s well-established standards. Effective October 1, he is committed to engage standby resources in all areas of Postal Service operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”
The announcement noted that the Postal Service handles some 433 million pieces of mail – each day. If every American voted by mail in this election, those ballots would only account for an additional 330 million pieces of mail.
According to the Postal Service itself, it “has more than enough capacity, including collection boxes and processing equipment, to handle all election mail this year, which is predicted to amount to less than 2% of total mail volume from mid-September to Election Day.”
At this point, most Missoula County voters should be familiar with the process of mail voting – not to be confused with absentee voting.
Absentee voting is allowed by every state in the U.S. under limited circumstances. For instance, a voter might request an absentee ballot if he or she is serving in the armed forces overseas, or has a serious illness that makes traveling to and from a polling place too difficult or hazardous.
Mail voting, on the other hand, is an option made available to all registered voters, regardless of personal circumstances. In Montana, if state and local elections officials agree to hold a mail-only election, all registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail. They can then choose to mail it back to their county elections office or return it themselves to the elections center or drop it off at one of the official drop-off locations.
Postal voting has grown in popularity over the years, and especially during this time of pandemic. Five states now conduct their elections almost entirely by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. An additional 33 states and the District of Colombia offer a mail-ballot option to all registered voters.
Missoula County is planning a mail election for Nov. 3. This means it will start mailing ballots to Missoula County residents as early as Oct. 9 – and as early as Sept. 18 to absentee voters stationed overseas. At this point, it looks like those ballots will not include five Green Party candidates, despite Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton’s best efforts.
It turns out the Republican Party was behind a $100,000 signature-gathering effort for the Green Party candidates but initially failed to report its spending, in violation of campaign finance laws. Once the GOP’s role was brought to light, more than 560 people requested their names be stricken from the petitions. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Stapleton’s motion to restore the Green Party candidates to the ballot.
Other counties in Montana are still deciding whether to hold mail elections. The secretary of state should recommend that they do. In any case, all voters should make sure to check their registration status and mailing address on the Montana Secretary of State's My Voter Page at app.mt.gov/myvoterpage.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board.
