Still safe to vote by mail ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, the Missoula County Elections Office was forced to quickly adapt, as we all were, to the looming threat of coronavirus. The county decided to hold an all-mail-ballot primary election to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through in-person contact at polling locations.

It was, for the most part, a success. Overall, of the 71,322 ballots mailed to registered voters in Missoula County, 46,240 of them were returned in time to be counted. They were among the 381,163 ballots casts across the state of Montana, setting a record high for the number of votes cast in a Montana primary and voter turnout of about 55%.

Local elections officials received well-deserved praise for their efficient, effective handling of such an enormous amount of ballots under unprecedented conditions, but there is another group of professionals whose essential contribution to the election went largely unnoticed: postal workers. They, too, were tasked with ensuring airtight delivery of a large amount of important mail.

The U.S. Postal Service is getting a lot of attention now, but for all the wrong reasons. Like so many other things that really ought to be apolitical, it too has become an issue of heated partisan debate, fueled in part by widespread misinformation.