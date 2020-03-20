Stressing about coronavirus? Have some huckleberries

With so much bad news rolling in these days, we could all use a healthy dose of cheer. Fortunately, plenty of Missoulians have stepped up in recent days, in myriad ways, to help our community better withstand the coronavirus. This all-huckleberries edition of our weekly editorial feature highlights just a few of them:
Socially distanced huckleberries for all the caring business owners and administrators who made the difficult decision to close or severely limiting their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Their actions help prevent the spread of a serious disease and represent a real sacrifice on behalf of public health. The community should recognize and support these businesses and their workers in the coming weeks as much as possible.
Additional huckleberries to those businesses looking for creative ways to offer their own means of community support. Some restaurants, like the Thomas Meagher Bar, gave away its stock of food to employees. Holiday stores are providing free coffee to all healthcare workers and first responders in the Missoula area. Albertsons and Safeway grocery stores are dedicating certain hours to shoppers in high-risk categories. Stockman Bank and Clearwater Credit Union are deferring some loan payments and letting their borrowers know that they will work with them to restructure debt as necessary. And that’s just a small roundup of efforts by local businesses.
Dependable huckleberries to all the health professionals who are working overtime to care for their patients while protecting the public health, and to the truck drivers, grocery stockers, cashiers, delivery drivers, mail carriers and many, many others whose steady work is keeping our towns supplied with food, medicine and cleaning supplies.
The most tender of huckleberries to all those who are joining social media groups to organize help for the elderly and immunocompromised residents of their community — everything from offers of grocery runs and housecleaning and assistance communicating with friends and family. In Missoula, the “Missoula COVID-19 Mutual Aid Community” is one option that can be found on Facebook and streamlines the process of requesting and providing help.
A heaping tray of huckleberries to the Missoula Food Bank and Missoula County Public Schools for making sure students don’t go hungry while schools are closed. The food bank has been distributing meals at a couple of different locations over spring break, including at its community center at 1720 Wyoming St. Meanwhile, MCPS is making plans to extend access to its school lunch program and other student services, and expects to have them in place Monday.
Financially secure huckleberries to the United Way of Missoula County for dedicating its donations to COVID-19 relief. Working closely with local emergency response agencies, the United Way is focusing its funding on supporting service workers who have lost their jobs or had their hours significantly reduced, patients lacking access to health care, and local nonprofits who serve at-risk populations.
Further well-funded huckleberries to Nick and Robin Checota, owners of the Top Hat restaurant and Logjam Presents event management company, for establishing a “Supplemental Income Fund” to collect money for all their staff affected by event cancellations and dining room closures, and for kick-starting it with a generous $100,000 donation.
Virtual huckleberries to the city, county and state agencies diverting their services from offices to online portals. Notably, the Motor Vehicle Division is even extending driver license and vehicle registration renewal dates to take some of the pressure off those who can’t easily access web-based services.
