Stressing about coronavirus? Have some huckleberries

With so much bad news rolling in these days, we could all use a healthy dose of cheer. Fortunately, plenty of Missoulians have stepped up in recent days, in myriad ways, to help our community better withstand the coronavirus. This all-huckleberries edition of our weekly editorial feature highlights just a few of them:

Socially distanced huckleberries for all the caring business owners and administrators who made the difficult decision to close or severely limiting their services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Their actions help prevent the spread of a serious disease and represent a real sacrifice on behalf of public health. The community should recognize and support these businesses and their workers in the coming weeks as much as possible.