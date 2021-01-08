Subscribers made new Montana State News Bureau possible

The bureau is a team of four outstanding journalists. Lee papers — The Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, The Montana Standard in Butte, the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic — have tasked them with keeping all of our readers fully informed about state government. That includes daily coverage of the legislative session, but it includes much more — ongoing coverage of Gov. Greg Gianforte and the many agencies in his executive branch, as well as the Legislature. It means investigative reporting, deep dives into the issues that matter the most to Montanans. It means data analysis, features, profiles of key figures, and most of all, coverage of those who are governed, as well as those doing the governing. It means coverage year around, not just when the Legislature is in session.