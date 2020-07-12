Successful school reopening depends on support

It’s top-of-mind for every parent of a school-age child, a question that grows more urgent with every passing day: What’s going to happen this fall?
The school year is scheduled to start Aug. 26 for Missoula County Public Schools. But will local schools be ready to reopen by then? What sort of changes should students, teachers and staff expect as we collectively try to beat back the pressing threat of coronavirus? And will these measures be enough?
Unfortunately, these questions were not at all settled by the separate plans released this month by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and by Gov. Steve Bullock. In fact, if anything, they were shaken further by a barrage of tweets from President Trump last week that seemed to threaten federal funding for schools that don’t reopen.
Here’s the good news: Everyone seems to be in agreement that final say on most matters should be left up to local school districts, and Missoula County Public Schools has thus far done an exemplary job of studying best practices, following the recommendations of public health experts and showing that their top priority is the health and well-being of staff and students. Remember, for example, the thoughtful way graduation ceremonies were handled in early June. High school graduates were able to mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion in person with some of their loved ones in attendance — while also practicing social distancing and with plenty of input from the health department.
Earlier in the year, when Governor Bullock gave schools the option of reopening following temporary mandatory closure orders, MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson told the local board of trustees that Missoula schools should remain closed for the remainder of the school year, and the board voted to do exactly that.
Now, like other school districts across the country, MCPS is grappling with how to prepare schools to reopen in a way that does not risk the health of their students, teachers and of the community at large. The district has added a COVID-19 section to the main www.mcpsmt.org website that states an intention to reopen for in-person instruction this school year, and also lists their guiding principles for doing so. Critical among these principles is a recognition that the changing nature of coronavirus circumstances will mean that any plans must be adaptable.
The plans shared by the Governor’s Office and the Office of Public Instruction do not include requirements for school districts to follow, but they do provide a lengthy list of recommendations.
While children are not themselves at particular risk of developing severe health problems from coronavirus, they are in a special position to spread it quickly and among many people. Younger children are still practicing good health hygiene and should not be expected to have it mastered yet.
Schools face an enormous challenge in trying to keep large groups of students sufficiently spaced apart, in classrooms, hallways and shared common areas such as gymnasiums and lunchrooms. If they require masks, they face a challenge in providing them to students who come to school without one, in enforcing mask-wearing by everyone — and probably also in arguing with parents who will refuse to make their child wear one.
For some parents, such as those whose families include members who are elderly or who have vulnerable immune systems, the risks just won’t be worth sending their children to school. They ought to be able to rely on an accessible remote-learning system. Indeed, such a system would be a smart thing to have in place in any case — just in case the schools do end up having to close again.
As we learned from the remote learning experiment at the end of the previous school year, the current setup is not ideal. It relies on equipment — computers or tablets — and internet speeds that some students just don’t have. Even for those who do, teachers sometimes had to spend a great deal of their “class time” teaching students how to use the various platforms before they could even begin to start teaching the subject matter.
Missoula schools are in a good position to bridge these gaps, and should receive all the funding they need to be successful. No school should be punished for making use of remote-learning options. If an outbreak were to occur in Missoula shortly before the start of the school year and trustees voted to close the buildings, that decision should not cost the district a penny in federal funding.
Yet last week, on July 8, the president tweeted: “In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Shortly afterward, a spokeswoman for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos confirmed the education department was exploring “options” regarding school funding, including sending it “directly to parents to find an option for their student if the school they are assigned to refuses to open.”
The Education Department says it is taking a hard look at emergency coronavirus relief funding, even though it’s clear the nation’s public schools need reliable funding now more than ever, as they undertake an unprecedented, historic effort to provide a good education to every child in America in a time of pandemic.
Their success will depend largely on the decisions local school districts in the coming months, and those decisions will depend on all of us.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!