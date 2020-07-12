Successful school reopening depends on support

For some parents, such as those whose families include members who are elderly or who have vulnerable immune systems, the risks just won’t be worth sending their children to school. They ought to be able to rely on an accessible remote-learning system. Indeed, such a system would be a smart thing to have in place in any case — just in case the schools do end up having to close again.

As we learned from the remote learning experiment at the end of the previous school year, the current setup is not ideal. It relies on equipment — computers or tablets — and internet speeds that some students just don’t have. Even for those who do, teachers sometimes had to spend a great deal of their “class time” teaching students how to use the various platforms before they could even begin to start teaching the subject matter.

Missoula schools are in a good position to bridge these gaps, and should receive all the funding they need to be successful. No school should be punished for making use of remote-learning options. If an outbreak were to occur in Missoula shortly before the start of the school year and trustees voted to close the buildings, that decision should not cost the district a penny in federal funding.