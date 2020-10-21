Support Montana's teachers by voting for Romano for state superintendent

Romano, named 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year, is a strong proponent of establishing social-emotional learning standards, something more than a dozen other states have put in place with promising results. A longtime educator in Helena who won the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the National Science Foundation in 2014, Romano has shown that she understands the real problems facing Montana educators in this modern day and age, that she listens to the experts and those in the classroom, and is prepared to provide the kind of leadership sorely needed to tackle the challenging issues facing educators in our time. Just last month, she organized a virtual panel of health experts to discuss how best to provide schools with the resources they need to help their students cope with the mental and emotional impacts of the pandemic. Importantly, the panel addressed the unique needs of communities on Montana’s Native American reservations that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.