It took the Federal Bureau of Investigation nearly two weeks to request an official missing persons alert after Henny Scott went missing from her home on the North Cheyenne Indian Reservation last December. Two days after that alert went out, the 14-year-old’s body was found by a search party scouring an area west of Lame Deer.
Scott’s family and many others in her community are left questioning why it took so long for the alert to be issued. The Bureau of Indian Affairs was notified of her disappearance on Dec. 13, 2018 — but the FBI didn’t take action until Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. That is an unconscionable delay when a child is missing and every passing hour may mean the difference between finding her safe — or never finding her at all.
Montana’s Legislature is acting on legislation to change the way missing children are reported in order to allow any law enforcement officer in the state to file a missing child report immediately, regardless of custodial circumstances or agency jurisdiction. This change would mean that law enforcement on Montana’s Indian reservations will be able to report missing children themselves, without first having to go through state or federal agencies.
This week that legislation, House Bill 20, introduced by Lame Deer Democrat Rep. Rae Peppers at the request of the State-Tribal Relations Committee, was passed by the House with no opposition.
The simple, one-page bill would amend Section 44-2-504 of the Montana Code Annotated to:
- Require law enforcement — whether municipal, county, state or tribal — to immediately report missing child information to Montana’s missing children information program.
- Allow any parent, guardian, or legal custodian to submit a missing child report for any child whose whereabouts is unknown, regardless of the circumstances, and even if the child is believed to be with the non-custodial parent.
- Direct law enforcement authorities to collect “detailed biographical and contact information for all involved parties” when taking a report concerning likely custodial interference.
The goal is to make it more efficient to file missing child reports in Montana so that more people can be on the alert and missing children can be found more quickly. The Montana Senate should give its approval to HB 20 without undue delay and, of course, Gov. Steve Bullock should sign this compelling legislation.
House Bill 21, another bill from Peppers, deserves similar attention — and approval. It is currently awaiting its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill is titled “Hanna’s Act” after Hanna Harris, whose body was found on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in 2013. It would allow the Montana Department to Justice to lend its staff and resources to help with all missing person cases, and assign a missing persons specialist to handle such cases.
While making important strides at the state level, Montanans must also continue to pressure federal authorities to do better — to treat reports of missing Native Americans with the seriousness and urgency they deserve, but have long been denied.
Native American women experience violence at rates far disproportional to their population. At last count, 30 percent of the missing women in Montana were Native Americans, according to the Montana Department of Justice. This despite the fact that they make up just slightly more than 3 percent of the state’s population.
This month, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester used his seat on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee to demand that the BIA and FBI explain the lapse in reporting Henny Scott as missing, saying in a letter to the two agencies’ directors that “Law enforcement owes a much higher standard to protecting citizens in Indian Country.”
“There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of Henny’s death, but it has become clear that the initial law enforcement response was unacceptable,” Tester wrote. “I am troubled by the trend of inadequate responses to these types of situations. We cannot hope to solve the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic if we do not address how law enforcement initially responds in these cases.”
Last weekend, the Native American Law Students Association sponsored a vigil in Missoula to draw attention to the widespread issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. With support from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other groups, the Native American-led event drew an estimated 500 individuals to the University of Montana campus to learn how to move from awareness to action.
Part of this action includes calling on Montana’s leaders to push for more resources devoted to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, as well as legislation that closes the gaps in law enforcement procedure.
Let your state legislators know you support legislation to improve Montana’s ability to find missing children. And let your congressional delegates know you support legislation to do the same at the federal level.