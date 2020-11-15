Take on COVID together: Public health hinges on smooth transition between administrations

Depending on your point of view, Gov. Steve Bullock has either done a stellar job of slowing the spread of coronavirus in Montana, overreached to slow the spread, or not done nearly enough. In any case, as his administration prepares to hand the reins over to Governor-elect Greg Gianforte, it’s clear Montana is increasingly struggling to handle rising case numbers.

Hospitals, government officials and front-line workers are sounding the alarm as they brace for the worst. Montanans — and our elected leaders — must listen to them, and take action now. In order for that action to be effective, however, those leaders must work together.

There’s no time to waste. Montana recorded all-time high active case numbers three days in a row last week. The death toll is fast approaching 500 individuals. For those who like to make such comparisons, there have been 175 vehicle deaths on Montana highways thus far this year. Influenza and pneumonia killed a total 79 Montanans during the 2017-18 flu season — long before COVID-19, with its similar symptoms, arrived on the scene.