Thank you, Missoula

Newspapers typically flood their pages with lists of top stories at the end of every year. This exercise in self-congratulation doubles as a trip through the archives, searching for headlines that left a mark and wondering why others had few echoes.

In the process, it offers a look at accomplishments or events that deserve dusting off and appreciating. In no particular order, here are a few of the incidents from 2022 worthy of recall, and thanks.

Thank you for caring about grizzly bears, especially those trying to survive on the northern fringes of the Missoula Valley amid unsecured freezers, sacks of dog food, abandoned trash and other human temptations. The locally motivated effort at wildland-urban interface clean-up will not only help those bears endure, it will reduce the chance of them hurting people.

Thank you for caring about the rivers that define Missoula’s valley. A special thank-you to the river floaters who used their coolers to bucket-brigade water and douse a fire along the Kim Williams Trail before it could grow disastrous. Thank you to the volunteers who turn out for the special riverbank clean-ups and the everyday shoreline tidiness exercises.

Thank you to the theater-lovers who turned a backyard production of a home-grown play about renting and murder into a summertime superlative – the kind of thing that only a place which really loves its arts scene could pull off.

Thank you to the 99.999% of Missoulians who failed to show up for a neo-Nazi flag rally last summer. And thanks to that 001% of Missoula who did take a few minutes to tell the two live-action role-playing swastika wavers how pathetically they wasted a perfectly good summer afternoon for a cause their grandparents dismantled in World War II.

Thank you to the 999+ Missoulians who did show up to hear Jane Goodall when the world-famous scientist came with a message of inspiration for the fate of the world.

Thank you for gathering to say goodbye to Mayor John Engen, artist Nancy Erickson, attorney Milton Datsopoulos, and other long-time Missoulians who dedicated their lives to their hometown.

And finally, thank you to everyone who supported the Missoula Public Library’s new edition. Not only has it been named the best new library in the world for 2022, it has earned the Commendation for Excellence in Design from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the Merit Award from the Montana AIA chapter. Its judges noted “every facet of (the) design embodies Missoula’s landscape and topography and takes visitors on a journey from riverbed to mountaintop.” It has a lot of good books too.