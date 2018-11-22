No on in Missoula will go hungry this Thanksgiving Day. And no one need eat alone.
While many will gather around a table at home with family and friends, others will be served turkey and trimmings, and enjoy plenty of good company, thanks to the good will of scores of generous volunteers.
The members of the Missoula Goodfellows Club, for one, are carrying on a tradition of giving rooted in the club’s beginnings in the late 1950s. They have been serving up a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who cares for one since 1987 and are doing so again today at the Fuddruckers on Reserve Street.
Missoula simply overflows with such kindhearted folks. Just recently, the folks at the Missoula Food Bank fretted they wouldn’t have enough turkeys to ensure every client got one for Thanksgiving. They shouldn’t have worried. In less than a week, their freezers went from holding one lone turkey to 2,200 turkeys, thanks to the benevolence of big-hearted Missoulians.
And of course, at the Poverello Center homeless shelter, staff, volunteers and clients have collected thousands of pounds of food in preparation for a Thanksgiving feast that will welcome hundreds of struggling individuals and families.
And that’s just a small taste of the many stories of giving and gratitude, of generosity and gratefulness that can be found throughout western Montana at any time of year. In the darkest days of winter they seem to shine brightest, but in truth, these acts of kindness take place all year long.
We at the Missoulian newspaper are blessed with a bounty of good news to share with our readers, thanks entirely to the selfless efforts of a thoughtful, charitable community. For this, and for so many other reasons, we are thankful.