The Missoulian retracted this Public Service Commission endorsement

District 4 covers Missoula, Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Granite, Powell and Ravalli counties. Of particular concern to Missoula voters, Fielder has said that she respects the right of local governments to pursue their own energy interests, such as Missoula’s memorandum of understanding with NorthWestern to provide 100% clean energy. She reiterated that she has a broad base of experience on issues that come before the PSC but comes with no pre-conceived preferences nor axes to grind.

Fielder noted that the PSC plays an important role in railway and pipeline safety, and that commissioners must be diligent in carrying out their duties in these areas in particular.

“For me, in terms of goals, it gets boiled down to four things. It’s important to work to ensure low-cost energy, safe communities, a healthy environment, and a strong economy,” she explained.

In recognition of the enormity of the duties of a PSC commission, Fielder says she is ready to dig into the mountain of complex data that comes with PSC cases and prepared to devote her time to reviewing a huge amount of material. She pledged to resign her position as chief executive officer of the American Lands Council if elected.