The road to mask us: Covering the face is essential to limit the spread of the coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether it's New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or President Donald Trump advising the public to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the coronavirus doesn't matter. It's the right thing to do when leaving home these days, which is why we said it before any of them did. Mandating kerchiefs or their cousins, as Cuomo did yesterday, only underlines the imperative.

Now, the big guys should lead by example. To his credit, de Blasio has usually lifted his bandana over his mouth and nose when outdoors, but neither governor nor president has ever hidden his Queens-bred lips and nostrils, at least not on camera.

Cuomo wears a motorcycle helmet for safety. Does he really think that the public is going to liken him to Michael Dukakis in the tank if he covers up in the thick of a pandemic? A photo that catches the public's attention would help get the message out better than any directive could.

So Don, don a bright red MAGA ascot. Andrew, put on an I (heart) NY scarf, or one with the state seal you just amended.