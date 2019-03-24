Missoula’s county commissioners are facing a key opportunity to build some badly needed bridges: one stretching across the Bitterroot River, and one reaching out to constituents who feel alienated by one commissioner in particular.
The first bridge is needed to relieve traffic on the aging, one-lane Maclay Bridge, which spans the Bitterroot River via North Avenue. The plan is to construct a new two-lane bridge a couple of blocks away, extending South Avenue over O’Brien Creek.
The controversial proposal was hotly debated even before it was nominated for state funding in 2002. Several alternatives, including rehabilitating the historic Maclay Bridge for continued use, have been thoroughly considered, but the evidence clearly points to a new South Avenue bridge as the best option.
That’s not to say it’s a perfect proposal; as with any major infrastructure project, it does come with a measure of costs and inconveniences. But on the whole, it’s vastly preferable to alternative proposals for several solid reasons, not least among them the reduced financial burden on Missoula County taxpayers.
The second bridge is needed to span a river of bad blood between Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier and constituents who feel he has an entrenched bias against the new bridge and in favor of saving the Maclay Bridge.
The nonprofit Bitterroot Bridges Coalition, which supports the South Avenue bridge proposal, is calling for the Board of Commissioners to recuse Strohmaier from any further decisions on the matter, calling him a “de facto” member of the Maclay Bridge Alliance, which advocates for rehabilitating the Maclay Bridge.
Email records show Strohmaier has communicated frequently with the head of the Maclay Bridge Coalition, keeping the group apprised of upcoming meetings and repeatedly forwarding messages to them from South Avenue bridge proponents. He did not do the same for members of the Bitterroot Bridges Coalition.
This pattern of preferential treatment gives all Missoula County residents, not just Coalition members, plenty of reason to be skeptical of Strohmaier’s motivations in compiling a lengthy list of criticisms and questions on the bridge issue.
His 14-page list can be boiled down to one main demand: more information. More information is almost always better when making important decisions, but neither Strohmaier nor the Maclay Bridge Alliance has built a convincing case for incurring more costs and causing longer delays to collect additional information of negligible value.
For instance, Strohmaier argues that the analysis performed by engineers hired by the county should be tossed out in favor of a new analysis that includes deeper study of environmental impacts. He also refers to studies performed by engineers hired by the Maclay Bridge Alliance that concluded, unsurprisingly, that it is in fact feasible to rehabilitate the Maclay Bridge at less cost than building a new bridge.
But these analyses are not comparable. The county’s analysis represents the work of independent experts who spent a great deal of time studying the Maclay Bridge and have experience with local and state transportation projects. On the other hand, one of the Maclay Bridge Alliance studies was performed by an engineer who is not licensed in the state of Montana and who spent only a few hours inspecting the bridge in person.
Strohmaier, in the third year of his first six-year term as commissioner, campaigned on the Maclay Bridge issue, among others, and is certainly allowed to have a personal opinion. However, as a county commissioner, he has a greater duty to make sure that his official position is thoroughly researched and well reasoned, and that includes going out of his way to look for good evidence and arguments on both sides of any issue.
Strohmaier can start to reconnect with alienated county residents by reaching out to the folks accusing him of having a conflict of interest and showing that he is willing to sincerely consider what they have to say. It might not change his mind, but it will doubtlessly help whittle down his list of concerns to only the few most pertinent matters.
And it might help him develop a short list of questions for the Maclay Bridge Alliance, whose ideas do not appear to have received equal scrutiny from Strohmaier. Indeed, his criticisms of the South Avenue bridge proposal appear nit-picky compared to the glaring problems that come with rehabilitating the Maclay Bridge.
On the financial side, building a new bridge is expected to cost about $12.8 million. The Montana Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are covering nearly all of the costs, thanks in large part to requests made by previous county commissioners.
However, if the county opts to rehabilitate the old Maclay Bridge instead, the state and federal agencies will not pay for it. The county would have to cover the costs by itself, pegged at up to $14 million. Additionally, Missoula County may be on the hook to return about $1 million already spent to study the bridge options.
Even more troublesome than the potential financial burden on local taxpayers is the safety issue. Every summer, river recreationists park along either side of the bridge, which is already deemed inadequate for the heaviest emergency vehicles.
Earlier this month, the engineering firm that did the analysis on the proposed South Avenue Bridge met with commissioners to defend their work. The meeting also was attended by MDT and FHWA officials, who agreed that the draft was sufficient and the process had been followed correctly.
Strohmaier should not disregard these expert opinions, nor the years of process and decision-making simply because he does not like the outcome. If he is going to re-start a time-consuming, expensive process, he must give stronger reasons.
For his part, Commissioner Josh Slotnick, elected last year and thus the newest member of the board, should have had enough time to read up on the documents and get all caught up by now. He should be ready to make a decision.
Finally, we urge Commission Chair Cola Rowley to call for a public meeting and set a date for a final vote on this bridge issue.