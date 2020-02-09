Time to take the wheel to improve Reserve Street

Ugh. Reserve Street. A place to be avoided as much as possible. Those who are forced to regularly traverse Missoula’s most unpleasant traffic corridor deserve the utmost sympathy from more fortunate commuters.
But what if Reserve weren’t such a wretched thoroughfare? What if it were safer, less congested, even – dare we suggest it – beautiful?
OK, that last one may be going too far. It’s highly unlikely any driver waiting for the light at Mullan will gaze toward the west and be captivated by the Walmart parking lot rather than the majestic blue mountains rising in the distance beyond it.
But as the worst four-lane road in town, arguably in all of Montana, Reserve can only get better, right?
Now’s our chance.
Missoula has started a close examination of the trends, needs and challenges facing the Reserve Street corridor and surrounding area, and public input will be key to creating a more functional, and therefore more pleasant, experience for those who will live, work, shop or just travel through this fast-growing area of town.
Indeed, some $160 million in new development – new houses, businesses, infrastructure and services – is planned for the next five years in the relatively flat area just west of North Reserve. Hoping to defray the estimated $40 million cost of extending public infrastructure in this area, last year Missoula County commissioners applied for a federal grant and were awarded $13 million to help cover the first phase.
A few weeks ago, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization held the first of several community forums scheduled for the next three months to help guide the future of this growing traffic corridor. Those who regularly traverse Reserve Street were well represented. Next, focus groups and in-depth interviews with specific user groups and stakeholders will seek to round out the information already gleaned.
Even those commuters who don’t often use Reserve – or who actively avoid it – should be heard in these public sessions. Chances are good they’ll wind up visiting that part of town sooner or later, for whatever reason. Why not help ensure that visit is as efficient, safe and enjoyable as possible?
Or at the very least, safer. Not long ago, Missoula topped a list of Montana’s most dangerous intersections, and four of the top five crash-prone crossings were along Reserve Street. The intersection of Mullan and Reserve was listed as No. 1 in the analysis of Montana Department of Transportation crash statistics from 2014 to 2016, meaning it logged more crashes than any other intersection in the state over that period. This single intersection saw a whopping 121 accidents, for an average of one crash every nine days.
Second on the list: Reserve and Brooks. Then Reserve and West Broadway. Then Reserve and Third Street.
No one who’s lived in Missoula for any length of time was surprised. The findings echoed those in Missoula’s Long-Range Transportation Plan over a decade ago. However, the list didn’t answer the urgent question of just what to do about it.
Helpfully, the Billings-based law firm that helped put together the study cited the fact that roundabouts have been found to reduce crashes at intersections by a measurable about – 37% in some cases, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
We imagine Missoulians will embrace roundabouts at Reserve Street’s busiest intersections at about the same time Ford invents an affordable flying car. Nevertheless, it’s an idea worth at least discussing at upcoming public meetings.
For comparison’s sake, consider the new roundabout at the base of Van Buren Street on the east side of town. Actually, there are two roundabouts – one of either side of Interstate 90 – and a sound-reducing barrier along the side of the interstate that faces the Rattlesnake Valley neighborhoods. A colorful mural on one sidewalk-level portion of a retaining wall by the bridge offers drivers something stimulating to look at should they find themselves backed up in a long line of traffic waiting for the traffic lights on Broadway — as is often the case on snowy weekday mornings.
Do Reserve Street neighborhoods need or want similar features? Maybe. C.S. Porter Elementary School parents and teachers, as well as those who live in the Hellgate Elementary and Middle School District on Flynn Lane, which is expected to see a lot more traffic in the coming years, might want to make it a priority to research what methods work best to ensure the safety of young students, who more often commute on foot, bike or bus than the general population.
At the forum last month, between 40 and 50 people talked about safer crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists, building height and setback requirements, and a number of other ideas, small and large, that might help make Reserve Street less of a headache.
Complicating matters is the fact that Reserve overlaps with U.S. Highway 93, meaning it’s largely the responsibility of the state. On the bright side, that means the state helps pay for most of its repair and maintenance. Just last year, the Montana Department of Transportation completed the construction of a concrete barrier rail on Reserve from Mullan to River Road, a project aimed at reducing the number of crashes there.
Another complicating factor is that Reserve is included in more than one master plan, owing to its growing importance as a major arterial for Missoula County residents as well as those just passing through.
That’s even more reason for those who usually go out of their way to avoid Reserve to engage and help shape the future of this busy corridor. Constructive input from the larger community can prevent its problems from getting worse, and might even make it better.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion editor Tyler Christensen.