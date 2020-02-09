Time to take the wheel to improve Reserve Street

A few weeks ago, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization held the first of several community forums scheduled for the next three months to help guide the future of this growing traffic corridor. Those who regularly traverse Reserve Street were well represented. Next, focus groups and in-depth interviews with specific user groups and stakeholders will seek to round out the information already gleaned.

Even those commuters who don’t often use Reserve – or who actively avoid it – should be heard in these public sessions. Chances are good they’ll wind up visiting that part of town sooner or later, for whatever reason. Why not help ensure that visit is as efficient, safe and enjoyable as possible?

Or at the very least, safer. Not long ago, Missoula topped a list of Montana’s most dangerous intersections, and four of the top five crash-prone crossings were along Reserve Street. The intersection of Mullan and Reserve was listed as No. 1 in the analysis of Montana Department of Transportation crash statistics from 2014 to 2016, meaning it logged more crashes than any other intersection in the state over that period. This single intersection saw a whopping 121 accidents, for an average of one crash every nine days.

Second on the list: Reserve and Brooks. Then Reserve and West Broadway. Then Reserve and Third Street.