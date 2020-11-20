Tobacco companies finally pay up

A suitcase full of huckleberries for Chris Odlin to take with him to Arizona when he and his family move there at the end of the schoolyear. Odlin is retiring this month as a Missoula Police captain after 30 years in law enforcement, not including the time he spent growing up in a family with roots in law enforcement. Many of our local officers will long remember Odlin as the person who helped recruit and train them — and untold numbers of families will forever be grateful for Odlin’s work helping to close cold cases, even some as old as 50 years.

A securely stored bin of chokecherries to the relatively high number of bears sighted on the University of Montana campus this fall. According to the UM Police Department, there were at least seven reports of bears on campus over the span on one month, usually near food sources and after dark. Experts seemed to think the unwelcome wildlife were moving in from neighborhoods that had tightened their access to fruit trees, bird feeders and garbage — all common bear attractants. As Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks worked to trap and relocate the black bears from campus, UM alerted students and faculty and cautioned them to be extra careful to avoid an encounter. Further, UM and FWP are going to be working together on a bear management plan in case the bears decide to revisit campus in the spring.