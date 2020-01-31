Tons of volunteers helped locate dogs; Montana youth still missing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unsecured chokecherries to the failure of a critical levy in Lake County this week. The unofficial election results released Jan. 28 showed that 4,638 voters opposed the Criminal Justice Facilities and Operations Levy that would have provided $2.5 million to improve staffing and expand facilities at the Lake County jail as well as the district court. Only 2,446 ballots were cast in favor of the levy. County residents can expect to see growing waiting lists and periodic overcrowding at the jail, relieved only by releasing the least worrisome offenders or paying other counties to keep them incarcerated.

A huckleberry atop the pile of well-deserved accolades being showered on Missoula Police Officer Randy Krastel this month in recognition of his work helping homeless people downtown. Krastel was named Missoula’s 2019 Downtown Employee of the Year for, among other things, helping 16 individuals gain stable housing and employment since becoming the dedicated downtown officer about 18 months ago. He credits these advances with a new approach that aims to connect people with resources in a more positive way.