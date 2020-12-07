Treat Helena with respect during 2021 legislative session

For many Montanans, “Helena” is synonymous with “state government.”

We hear this metaphor all the time from politicians vowing to “bring Montana values to Helena,” “reduce bureaucracy in Helena” or “change how Helena does business.”

However, assuming the 2021 legislative session will be conducted at least partly in person, we want to remind all lawmakers, lobbyists, press corps and others who will be arriving in Helena next month that our community is about so much more than politics for those who call it home.

Helena is where we eat, sleep, work, worship and recreate. It’s where we earn our livelihoods, where our children are educated, where we receive medical care, and where we bury our loved ones who have died.

For us, Helena is not just a place to debate politics and then leave. This is our home every day of the year, and we are pleading with all visitors who come and go to treat it as such during the 90-day legislative session that starts in January.