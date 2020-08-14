UM gains summer students, ranks high for vaccine work

A steadily growing bunch of huckleberries to the 2% increase in summer enrollment at the University of Montana, marking the third year in a row that summer enrollment has risen. More than 3,000 students chose to take advantage of this year’s programs, held online for the most part in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. In related huckleberries, UM was recently ranked in the top 10 — along with such institutions of higher learning as Harvard and Oxford — on Successful Student’s list of “Best Universities Solving the Coronavirus Pandemic.” The listing highlighted the work of an interdisciplinary team at UM’s Center for Translational Medicine, headed by director Jay Evans, in accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Huckleberries going once, twice — sold to Isabel Emmert-Nolte, a senior at Hellgate High School who has organized an online art auction to benefit the Emergency Shelter program and anti-racist training at the Poverello Center. Emmert-Nolte collected a total 43 works of art for the fundraiser, as well as the support of local businesses Frame of Mind and Montgomery Distillery, which are hosting the galleries for the public. Visit www.thepoverellocenter.org/artforshelter through Aug. 22 to view the art online and enter a bid.
To protect the health of its clients and staff as much as possible, the Poverello has had to reduce the number of beds available to those experiencing homelessness, likely contributing to the sizable increase in people camping out overnight around Missoula. An estimated 80 to 90 individuals have set up temporary shelters near the Reserve Street Bridge, a sad situation that warrants compassionate chokecherries — and appreciative huckleberries to those helping to clean up the ever-accumulating garbage. They deserve Missoulians’ sympathy and support, as well as a good plan to provide appropriate shelter well before the weather turns cold.
At the other end of town, the removal of the Rattlesnake Dam gets a torrent of huckleberries. Constructed in 1904, the dam has restricted the flow of Rattlesnake Creek to the Clark Fork River for more than 100 years. Thanks to the City of Missoula’s acquisition of the local water utility in 2017, a long-hoped-for mitigation and restoration project organized by the city, Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, among others, is now moving along as freely as the creek itself.
Huckleberry juice boxes to the $50 million in new payments from Montana’s COVID-19 relief fund to programs providing child care, with $30 million of it aimed at programs for school-age children. It’s a slight bit of relief for parents who have to work outside the home and rely on child care when their children aren’t in school, as well as providers and support organizations preparing for the possibility of further coronavirus-related school closures.
Nationally recognized huckleberries to University of Montana graduate Tailyr Irvine, whose work examining blood quantum requirements for Native American tribal enrollment has been snapped up by National Geographic and the Smithsonian Institute. Irvine’s photo essay, “Reservation Mathematics: Navigating Love in Native America,” is part of a larger and ongoing project she has been working on for a year and half. Missoulian readers can get a glimpse at her work in this Sunday’s Territory section.
