UM gains summer students, ranks high for vaccine work

A steadily growing bunch of huckleberries to the 2% increase in summer enrollment at the University of Montana, marking the third year in a row that summer enrollment has risen. More than 3,000 students chose to take advantage of this year’s programs, held online for the most part in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. In related huckleberries, UM was recently ranked in the top 10 — along with such institutions of higher learning as Harvard and Oxford — on Successful Student’s list of “Best Universities Solving the Coronavirus Pandemic.” The listing highlighted the work of an interdisciplinary team at UM’s Center for Translational Medicine, headed by director Jay Evans, in accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.