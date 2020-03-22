Until coronavirus subsides, elections should be held by mail

Like just about everyone else, the Missoula County Elections Office has recently had to make some adjustments to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. For the time being, it has postponed its training for election judges.
That’s certainly appropriate, given the circumstances. Many of the more than 600 election judges signed up to help out with this year’s elections are older and retired, and elderly people are among the most at-risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19.
It’s become increasingly clear that further changes are necessary to protect public health in advance of the June 2 primary elections. There is scant time remaining to make some important decisions and take precautions to make sure the elections go as smoothly as possible.
For one, instead of opening polling locations where voters could potentially gather in groups, not to mention touch the same voting equipment, every county in Montana ought to be allowed to conduct the primary elections by mail ballot only.
Democratic candidate for governor Whitney Williams has already called on the Montana Secretary of State’s Office to do just that. Meanwhile, Republican candidate for secretary of state Scott Sales has urged Gov. Steve Bullock to use his executive authority to allow each county to decide for themselves whether to hold the election by mail, and Democratic candidate for secretary of state Bryce Bennett released a detailed plan for the upcoming primaries that includes all-mail balloting.
Neither Secretary of State Corey Stapleton nor Governor Bullock have issued a decision as yet. In any case, Montana voters can take action now, first by making sure they are registered to vote and second by signing up for an absentee ballot. These two simple steps will go a long way toward making the elections of 2020 easier — and safer — for everyone.
According to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, Missoula County is home to 83,706 registered voters. It’s a safe bet that not all of them are signed up to vote by mail, which is a shame because the May 5 school elections were already planned to be held entirely by mail. Indeed, the Missoula County Elections Office expects to start mailing out ballots in just a few more weeks, on April 15.
Next, on May 8, it expects to mail absentee ballots for the primaries, in addition to opening polling places for in-person voting on June 2. For Missoula County voters, primary ballots will not only ask them to choose candidates for elected office, it will also include an important question of whether to allow the county to collect a 2-cents-per-gallon gas tax.
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted to place the gas tax item on the primary ballot, reasoning that it would generate about $1.1 million to help pay for road construction and maintenance without further burdening property taxpayers.
Drivers from outside the county were expected to generate $400,000 of the total, but that was calculated before coronavirus made its first appearance in Montana and tourism began to drop off sharply.
It makes sense to tap the drivers who use the roads to help pay for their upkeep, and it makes sense to put the final decision before the people of Missoula who also drive those roads and will be paying the new tax, small as it is. Now, Missoula County residents must make their wishes known by filling out their ballots, which is why it’s important for every eligible voter in Missoula County to register to vote.
The easiest way to do this is by visiting My Voter Page, the Montana Secretary of State-run website (app.mt.gov/voterinfo). You can check your registration status and make sure your address is current, check to see if you are signed up to have ballots mailed to you, and even view sample ballots prior to federal primary and general elections.
If you are not registered, you can print out a voter registration form and send it by mail to your county elections office. It’s possible to register by mail up to 30 days before an election, which would be May 4 for the primaries.
This year, Missoula County has both a new elections office and a new elections administrator. The Board of County Commissioners appointed Bradley Seaman, who comes with years of experience with local elections, having previously served as the election supervisor. He has been filling in as interim elections administrator since the previous elections administrator, Dayna Causby, resigned last December.
In addition to overseeing local operations in a major election year, Seaman was also tasked with getting the new elections office at 140 N. Russell St. up and running. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although visitors are limited to two members of the public at a time.
When it comes time to return those ballots, there’s also a drop-box option. Voters who return their ballots by mail are encouraged to do so at least seven days before Election Day in order to ensure they are delivered in time to be counted.
The pandemic is affecting virtually every aspect of public life and is expected to get worse before it gets better. There are many urgent matters pressing for the public’s attention. Elections are one thing that can be dealt with now through careful planning.
Let’s encourage all voters to sign up for absentee ballots, urge state and county officials to hold upcoming elections by mail ballot only, and leave us one less thing to worry about.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.