Until coronavirus subsides, elections should be held by mail

Neither Secretary of State Corey Stapleton nor Governor Bullock have issued a decision as yet. In any case, Montana voters can take action now, first by making sure they are registered to vote and second by signing up for an absentee ballot. These two simple steps will go a long way toward making the elections of 2020 easier — and safer — for everyone.

According to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, Missoula County is home to 83,706 registered voters. It’s a safe bet that not all of them are signed up to vote by mail, which is a shame because the May 5 school elections were already planned to be held entirely by mail. Indeed, the Missoula County Elections Office expects to start mailing out ballots in just a few more weeks, on April 15.

Next, on May 8, it expects to mail absentee ballots for the primaries, in addition to opening polling places for in-person voting on June 2. For Missoula County voters, primary ballots will not only ask them to choose candidates for elected office, it will also include an important question of whether to allow the county to collect a 2-cents-per-gallon gas tax.

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted to place the gas tax item on the primary ballot, reasoning that it would generate about $1.1 million to help pay for road construction and maintenance without further burdening property taxpayers.