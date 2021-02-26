Uphill housing battle faces renters in Missoula

Medicinal huckleberries to plans for a new medical school — maybe even two — in Montana. The Montana University System approved two initial proposals this year: one from the nonprofit Touro College and University System to explore a site in Great Falls , and another from the private Rocky Vista medical school to develop a campus in Billings . While we could argue that Missoula would have been a better location for either institution, these new schools promise to help meet the growing need for health care professionals throughout the state and thus should be welcomed by all Montanans.

Commiserative chokecherries to the uphill housing battle facing renters of 23 Bonner mill houses that are going up for sale. The owners of the homes need to sell the properties to pay off debt and are pricing them between $250,000 to $350,000, according to one of the owners of Bonner Property Development. The owners are also giving tenants first choice to decide whether to buy their homes or look for other housing, and two renters are already under contract to purchase their houses. But those who need to find a new place to rent will find it a tough squeeze with the vacancy rate for houses in Missoula below 2%.