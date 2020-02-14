Valentines for Missoula City Council; New license plate mandate needs to go

A big screen filled with huckleberries to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival , which is kicking off its 17th annual event today and plans to screen nearly 150 movies through Feb. 23. The world-renowned and still-growing festival now includes films from 84 different nations on a dizzying array of subjects, and showing in a handful of locations. For a complete schedule, visit www.bigskyfilmfest.org .

A vanity plate reading “CHOKES” to the new state law that sets a minimum number of license plates a nonprofit must sell in order to continue to offer them as an option. The specialty plates allow drivers to show support for a favorite cause, and at $20 each, can provide a substantial fundraising boost. However, Senate Bill 353, passed by the 2019 Legislature on a divided vote, automatically cuts off any organization that sells fewer than 400 plates, leaving many smaller nonprofits out of the loop. Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, who sponsored the bill, is now asking the Motor Vehicle Department to grant a three-month extension and to let nonprofits know ahead of time if they are not meeting the quota. The next legislature should look at getting rid of the minimum mandate entirely.