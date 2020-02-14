Valentines for Missoula City Council; New license plate mandate needs to go

A heart-shaped box of huckleberry-filled chocolates to the Missoula City Council for recognizing today, Valentine’s Day, as a day to raise awareness of the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Despite the relatively high rate of Native Americans who go missing, or whose murderers are never brought to justice, the problem has largely flown under the radar until recent years. Missoula is now part of a growing movement to locate victims of violence as quickly as possible — and ensure their tragic stories are overlooked no longer.
One person who remains missing is Jermaine Charlo, 24, who was last seen in Missoula in June 2018. Anyone with information that could help find her should call Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.
Chokecherries under lock and key to the recent spate of burglaries in Hot Springs. Several thousand dollars has been stolen from a handful of homes and businesses in this small Sanders County town, including, most heartbreakingly, money raised to help Patty Graham pay medical expenses as she begins radiation treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Police are on the case and with any luck, will soon nab the thieves and return the stolen money to its rightful owners.
A big screen filled with huckleberries to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which is kicking off its 17th annual event today and plans to screen nearly 150 movies through Feb. 23. The world-renowned and still-growing festival now includes films from 84 different nations on a dizzying array of subjects, and showing in a handful of locations. For a complete schedule, visit www.bigskyfilmfest.org.
A vanity plate reading “CHOKES” to the new state law that sets a minimum number of license plates a nonprofit must sell in order to continue to offer them as an option. The specialty plates allow drivers to show support for a favorite cause, and at $20 each, can provide a substantial fundraising boost. However, Senate Bill 353, passed by the 2019 Legislature on a divided vote, automatically cuts off any organization that sells fewer than 400 plates, leaving many smaller nonprofits out of the loop. Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, who sponsored the bill, is now asking the Motor Vehicle Department to grant a three-month extension and to let nonprofits know ahead of time if they are not meeting the quota. The next legislature should look at getting rid of the minimum mandate entirely.
A sled full of huckleberry dog treats to Seeley Lake’s Jessie Royer, who continues to set records in the Montana Race to the Sky. Royer’s team was first to complete the 300-mile race again this year, marking her fifth win. The first time she took first place, in 1994, Royer was just 17 years old and became the youngest winner in the race’s history. She and her team now head to Alaska to compete in the Iditarod, where she took third place last year.
Carefully monitored chokecherries to the possible appearance of the dreaded coronavirus in Montana. A person is being evaluated at a Gallatin County hospital after returning from China, and test results are due back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week. Tens of thousands of cases, and more than 1,000 deaths, have been reported since the virus outbreak began, but only about a dozen people so far have tested positive in the United States.
Grade A huckleberries to the “Workforce Connections” event this past Monday that mixed local educators with local business representatives to talk about employment opportunities and challenges for the next generation of workers. Missoula County Public Schools, Missoula College and the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to organize the afternoon of information-sharing.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.