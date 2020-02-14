Virulent lies: In China, the coronavirus outbreak has exposed the authoritarian regime's greatest weakness

After days out of the public eye, President Xi Jinping has reappeared in videos designed to project confidence in his government's handling of a virus, Covid-19, that has killed more than 1,000 people in China.

The world isn't buying it, and neither should the Chinese people.

Weeks ago, Beijing appeared to act with authoritarian speed and decisiveness — the type of response that democracies, with checks and balances and respect for civil liberties, sometimes envy: It shut transport links, tracked the movement of infected individuals, quarantined large populations and built a major hospital in just days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But the command-and-control Communists failed to contain the virus because far more important ingredients were and remain missing: transparency, trust and the free flow of information.

The biggest failure was early on, as apparatchiks, true to form, buried all negative news. That official silence enabled millions to carry the microbe from its Wuhan epicenter across the nation and across borders.

When a doctor — a public health hero — sounded the alarm, Beijing repaid him by discrediting, then detaining him. He contracted the virus, dying.