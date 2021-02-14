We've never needed our local health experts more. And we've never treated them worse

Late last month the Local Government Committee approved House Bill 121 on a 16-1 vote before forwarding it on to the Business and Labor Committee. This is the proposal that seeks to limit the authority of local boards of health. Rather than allow health experts to make important decisions during an emergency or disaster, that duty would fall on elected officials. Elected officials who may have many fine qualities, but who probably do not have detailed knowledge or special training on how to handle highly communicable diseases.

It would be a grave mistake to subvert the already limited authority of our essential public health servants whom, we should note, do not operate with impunity. They are largely appointed by and answerable to local elected officials. In Missoula, for example, a majority of the Health Board’s eight members are appointed to their three-year terms by county commissioners and city councilors. And the Health Board oversees the director of the Missoula City-County Health Department.