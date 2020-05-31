What Montana should - and should not - do to ensure safe elections

Earlier this year, after nearly every county in Montana opted to hold primary elections by mail in order to avoid any undue exposure to the coronavirus, the Montana Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued both to push back the ballot deadline and to stop the Ballot Interference Protection Act. The Montana Secretary of State’s Office pushed back only against the deadline change.

Now, voters ought to think ahead to the next election and ask some hard questions about how to ensure that every vote counts without putting the larger community at risk of a “second wave” of the virus. As disruptive as the first wave has been, a second round of school closures, business shutdowns and job losses would be ever more devastating, and all reasonable precautions should be considered to prevent it.

The general elections in November are already generating high interest and that will likely translate into high voter turnout. That’s something to cheer in any election, but with COVID-19 concerns, elections offices must take steps to ensure that large numbers of voters can cast their votes safely.