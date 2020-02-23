What's next for education in Missoula?

Superintendent Rob Watson joined Missoula County Public Schools just as it was wrapping up several years-long initiatives. Smart Schools 2020, funded by bonds passed by voters in 2015, has seen the completion of major renovation or construction projects at each of the district’s buildings. Meanwhile, the Achievement for All plan transformed the district’s instructional model and education tools.
Now Watson is overseeing the creation of a sweeping long-term strategic plan. Guided by an advisory board packed with district staff, school board trustees and community members, and powered by public participation, the new plan seeks nothing less than to chart a course for the future of MCPS.
It’s bound to be a learning experience for all involved.
Fortunately, Watson has already racked up plenty of experience — and comes with some good ideas well. He has been an elementary and high school principal, including in Missoula, and previously served as the superintendent in Bozeman, during which time he was named a superintendent of the year.
After being lured away to Missoula last July, Watson spent the rest of his summer and the first few months of the school year meeting with teachers, parents, students, business leaders and others in the community — including the Missoulian editorial board — and sharing what he heard with the district and school board. He has had a chance to review current district policy and get an up-close view of how those policies play out in real life. And he has had a chance to identify and smooth any communication bumps that might prevent anyone from being heard.
All that just to set the stage for the next phases: inviting even more public participation and focusing comments on various aspects of the school experience.
An online survey administered by the Montana School Boards Association, which is based in Helena, gathered more than 2,700 responses, mostly from parents of current or former students, but also from students themselves, MCPS employees, business owners and community members with no children. They were asked general questions about MCPS, such as what they would like to change, what they would not want to see changed, and what the district’s top three priorities ought to be.
A large majority — 84% — agreed that the school environment supports students and learning. More than 70% of respondents also agreed that the school environment in general is safe both physically and emotionally. Parent involvement was also gauged, and 76% agreed that parents are made to feel welcome in their child’s school.
However, respondents were more neutral about MCPS administration and the school board, with room for improvement in transparency and trust, and in addressing a perceived disconnect in procedures across different schools and departments.
A more detailed summary of the survey findings is available on the MCPS website, and will be further explored at a public meeting this Tuesday evening following the school board’s regular meeting. It will be the second of three meetings aimed at forming the first draft of the new strategic plan; the first was held last month and another is scheduled for March 25.
Certain to be in attendance will be the advisory board, whose members have committed to showing up at each of the public meetings. And this advisory board alone counts 50 members, including leaders from MCPS, the University of Montana, city and county government, education-focused nonprofits, youth groups and others.
They are tasked with helping the larger community get on the same page regarding the vast and ever-evolving challenges facing the next generations of Missoula students. These include big issues with no easy solutions, from social media and new technology, to school safety threats and community activism, to workforce training and higher education readiness. International programs, dual language learning, Indian Education for All, Common Core and STEM — the list of the various critical components of a modern education is long, and each item is deserving of discussion.
MCPS counts 18 schools — nine elementary schools, three middle schools and four high schools, including one alternative high school — and more than 9,200 students. A demographic study completed one year ago projected an increase in total enrollment of nearly 8% within the next five years. That’s an addition of more than 700 students by the 2023-’24 school year.
Currently, at least one in four MCPS students is eligible for free or reduced lunches, and each year the schools serve between 400 and 500 homeless students. One in five students is receiving some level of special education.
As stated in their mission, MCPS must ensure that each and every one of these students “achieves their full potential, regardless of circumstance and ability.”
Just how they go about doing this is a matter that must be decided by the community.