What's next for education in Missoula?

All that just to set the stage for the next phases: inviting even more public participation and focusing comments on various aspects of the school experience.

An online survey administered by the Montana School Boards Association, which is based in Helena, gathered more than 2,700 responses, mostly from parents of current or former students, but also from students themselves, MCPS employees, business owners and community members with no children. They were asked general questions about MCPS, such as what they would like to change, what they would not want to see changed, and what the district’s top three priorities ought to be.

A large majority — 84% — agreed that the school environment supports students and learning. More than 70% of respondents also agreed that the school environment in general is safe both physically and emotionally. Parent involvement was also gauged, and 76% agreed that parents are made to feel welcome in their child’s school.

However, respondents were more neutral about MCPS administration and the school board, with room for improvement in transparency and trust, and in addressing a perceived disconnect in procedures across different schools and departments.