Whitefish protester kept composure

A pillar of huckleberries to Samantha Francine, a woman of color whose unwavering gaze at an angry older white man, who was yelling profanities and swatting down protesters’ signs in Whitefish, was captured on video and has been shared thousands of times. In the video Jay Snowden, 51, leans over Francine, 27, with his fists clenched as she holds her sign and her ground, staring directly into his eyes. Francine’s action is being held up as a powerful example of a peaceful but firm response to the kind of hateful behavior that has, unfortunately, become infamous in the Flathead Valley. As one local community organizer put it, “Samantha Francine is really showing the entire country that love is going to win.”