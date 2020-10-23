Williams would be independent voice for Montana

Unless the 2020 census changes things, which looked unlikely given Montana’s lackluster response rate, Montana gets only one voice in the 435-member U.S. House. Montanans must make it count.

Polls are showing a close race for this seat between Republican Matt Rosendale and Democrat Kathleen Williams. Rosendale has closely aligned his campaign with President Trump, betting heavily on Trump's re-election. Even if it’s a winning bet, Montana would be better served by a more independent thinker — someone who digs deeper than the talking points. That candidate is Kathleen Williams.

Rosendale comes with a solid record of service as the current state auditor and as a former state legislator representing Glendive for three terms, with a focus on health care and the health insurance industry. As a legislator, he pushed for the creation of a reinsurance program that would cover pre-existing conditions, and for laws aimed at price spreading by pharmacy benefit managers; both bills were vetoed by Governor Bullock.