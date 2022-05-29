Editor's note: Election commentary cutoff June 3

The Missoulian will not publish election-related commentary for the three days prior to Election Day. Letters are published on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you have questions, send an email to oped@missoulian.com.
Once again Montanans get to re-experience the all too well-known disaster of a major corporation operating an industrial facility, producing p…
I am running for Justice of the Peace, seat #1 Missoula County Montana.
Brad Tschida, running for Senate District 49 (Missoula) is the only logical choice for conservative Republicans in the upcoming primary on Jun…
The pettiness of some people never ceases to amaze me. Had Governor Greg and Susan Gianforte made a condition of the gift of $50 million to MS…
If the latest school massacre is leaving you a little unsettled about the state of affairs in America, you might want to consider voting Repub…
On May 10, Paxson Elementary School parents learned that the widely beloved Spanish Language Dual Immersion Program (DLI) has been under revie…
America has an emergency: a nationwide shortage of baby formula. The U.S. Congress voted on a bill to address it by boosting inspections of fo…
In the wake of a mass shooting by a racist who apparently believes in Replacement Theory, an utterly false idea that there is a great conspira…
Anyone who is against any gun regulations can't say they are pro-life. This especially applies to politicians. The politicians want moments of…
This is not a state for wimps. Freedom and independence are deeply held values, along with family bonds and reverence for God. Where does Gian…
