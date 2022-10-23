 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editor's note

Editor's note: Election commentary cutoff Oct. 28

Missoulian mailbag
The Nov. 8 election is a little over two weeks away, so if you've been waiting until the last minute to send in a letter to the editor, that moment has arrived. 

The Missoulian will not publish election-related commentary for the three days prior to Election Day. Letters are published on a first-come, first-served basis. The last day we will accept election related submissions is Oct. 28. 

We have received a large amount of letters and columns, so not all submissions will run in print. Some may be posted online only.  

If you have questions, send an email to oped@missoulian.com

