Editor's note: More election commentary

In just over a week, Missoula voters will be asked whether they want to fund a 20-mill levy, starting at roughly $5 million annually in perpet…
We are deeply concerned about the two local assessments on November’s ballot, and their impact on property taxes. We fear that many working-cl…
There wasn’t much of a news story about the student with a gun who police intercepted at Sentinel High School on Tuesday.
Please remember to vote Republican this November. Just in case you have forgotten why, vote Republican if: 1) you think that democratic electi…
As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differenc…
As a former Montana law enforcement officer and small business owner, I support James Brown for the Montana Supreme Court. He's a fourth-gener…
For 30 years I was a public employee in Missoula. I continue to work in Missoula following retirement because I enjoy working and contributing…
Mike Nugent and Susan Hay Patrick: Join United Way of Missoula County in supporting the Crisis Intervention Levy
Our friend’s mother, a retired professor now in her mid-90s and suffering from dementia, was standing on her front porch, half clothed and yel…
To Independents and thoughtful Republicans:
For me, the most heartening moment between the last election and this one came during June’s 50th anniversary celebration of our state Constit…