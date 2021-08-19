Editor's notebook: War correspondent Joe Galloway was a legend in the journalism and military communities

Joe covered other wars over the years. Notably, his story of a major tank battle at a place called 73 Easting in the Persian Gulf War, written with the help of a young company commander named H.R. McMaster, was one of the first accounts to pierce the highly secretive veil surrounding information from that conflict.

He also became a mentor for generations of younger journalists. I had the honor of working with him at the Washington bureau of the Knight Ridder (later McClatchy) newspaper chain.

In 2003, Knight Ridder sent dozens of reporters and photographers to the Middle East to cover the American invasion of Iraq. I’ll never forget the simple set of instructions Joe wrote with common-sense advice for those colleagues. One was to dress like a private of whatever front-line combat unit they were embedded with, so as not to draw the attention of snipers. Other tips were more ordinary, such as not to drink too much water before going to sleep, so that they wouldn’t stumble over tent stakes looking for a latrine in the dark.