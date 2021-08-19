Editor's notebook: War correspondent Joe Galloway was a legend in the journalism and military communities

The journalism and military communities lost a towering figure this week with the passing of legendary war correspondent Joe Galloway.
Galloway, 79, died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina from complications of a massive heart attack.
Joe’s legend began in 1965 in Vietnam, when as an eager young UPI reporter, he talked his way onto a military resupply helicopter heading into the bush. He had heard that Lt. Col. Hal Moore’s battalion of the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) was in the middle of a battle. He had accompanied the 1st Battalion 7th Cavalry before, and wanted to join them.
He landed in a hot mess. Moore and his 450 soldiers had gone looking for trouble — and found it, succeeding "beyond our wildest expectations," Moore later said — in the Ia Drang valley in the central highlands, at a place called Landing Zone X-Ray.
They were fighting for their lives, surrounded on all sides by thousands of North Vietnamese regular troops. The only thing preventing them from being overrun was nonstop fire support from American artillery and air strikes. The four-day fight was a close call, and they took heavy casualties, but the unit survived.
Joe’s 1992 book about the battle, “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young,” co-written with Moore, became a bestseller and required reading for any young military officer studying the lessons of modern war. Generals made it a point to seek his autograph. The book was later made into a popular movie called “We Were Soldiers,” starring actor Barry Pepper as Joe and Mel Gibson as Moore.
Joe covered other wars over the years. Notably, his story of a major tank battle at a place called 73 Easting in the Persian Gulf War, written with the help of a young company commander named H.R. McMaster, was one of the first accounts to pierce the highly secretive veil surrounding information from that conflict.
He also became a mentor for generations of younger journalists. I had the honor of working with him at the Washington bureau of the Knight Ridder (later McClatchy) newspaper chain.
In 2003, Knight Ridder sent dozens of reporters and photographers to the Middle East to cover the American invasion of Iraq. I’ll never forget the simple set of instructions Joe wrote with common-sense advice for those colleagues. One was to dress like a private of whatever front-line combat unit they were embedded with, so as not to draw the attention of snipers. Other tips were more ordinary, such as not to drink too much water before going to sleep, so that they wouldn’t stumble over tent stakes looking for a latrine in the dark.
Joe’s sources in the military and the upper echelons of government were indispensable to coverage of the run-up to that invasion. Knight Ridder was one of the few journalism outfits to report that the Bush administration’s claims of weapons of mass destruction were false. It was not a popular subject to tackle — some of our own newspapers wouldn’t run our stories, and we were called unpatriotic or worse by the public. History was to prove Joe and our other reporters right, however. That coverage was the basis for a 2017 movie called “Shock and Awe,” in which Joe was portrayed by actor Tommy Lee Jones.
Echo Company
Joe was a key player in a project that I consider my proudest moment in journalism — “Echo Company,” a multimedia account of a 2004 insurgent ambush in Ramadi, Iraq, that killed 11 Marines and a Navy corpsman.
Philadelphia Inquirer photographer David Swanson had been embedded with that unit. He took a bullet in the arm and sprawled face-down in a ditch as a Marine lay on top of him, returning fire. At the time, it was the largest loss of life in a single Marine Corps action since Vietnam.
Swanson’s diary became the genesis of the Echo Company project. We sent Joe to Iraq to reconstruct what happened in the battle. We sent reporters to the hometowns of all 12 of those fallen heroes to talk to their families, wives, friends and classmates, putting human faces on what otherwise would be simply names in a casualty list. They gathered stories of weddings that would never be, fatherless children and plans and dreams cut short. Editor and Publisher magazine called it “… one of the most ambitious and extensive projects to come out of the Iraq war.”
I remember well the opening line of Joe’s story …
The Marines of Echo Company jumped from their trucks into Ramadi's narrow streets and alleys and ran toward the sound of the guns.
“Ran toward the sound of the guns” carries deep meaning for anyone who has trained to fight a war. It is a gripping, evocative phrase steeped in history. We like to think that we would have the courage to do our duty when bullets fly and death looms. To uphold our vows. To not let our comrades and our country down.
Joe knew this, of course, and paid those Marines the ultimate compliment.
Never forget
Joe ran to the sound of the guns, too, all those years ago in a distant place that many Americans would be hard-pressed to find on a map.
He stayed in touch with those 1st Cavalry soldiers, wore cavalry hats with crossed sabers to their reunions and gave eulogies at their funerals. The Army gave him a medal for heroism, the Bronze Star, for carrying a soldier gravely wounded in a napalm strike to a medevac helicopter — while under enemy fire — a scene vividly portrayed in the movie.
But knowing Joe, he would have told you in his deep, gruff, no-nonsense voice that the real heroes are the warriors in uniform who fought on that battlefield — indeed, all those who fight our wars, from the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq. Our recent chaotic retreat from Afghanistan should do nothing to diminish our thanks to the men and women who served there.
Joe dedicated his life to telling their stories.
As Lt. Col. Moore told Joe when they shed tears together at LZ X-Ray when the fight was over in 1965, “Go tell America what these brave men did; tell them how their sons died.”
Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of The Missoulian and a former Army infantry captain. Reach him at jimvan@missoulian.com.