It is an error to think putting children back to school will help the economy

Consider the amount of money that major league teams, such as football and baseball, have been spending in order to play games this summer and fall. Major League Baseball developed a 101-page manual of protocols for preventing covid-19 outbreaks. These protocols are based on, and greatly exceed, CDC guidelines. MLB is testing all players and coaches for covid-19 every other day. MLB has commissioned the Sports Medicine and Research Testing Lab in Salt Lake City to handle all their covid-19 testing. In addition, all players will be tested for antibodies once a month. Prior to the start of spring training, dozens of players tested positive for covid-19, some of whom have recovered and returned to their teams. And 58 players and 8 staff tested positive when they turned up for spring training. Since workouts began, an additional 27 players and seven staff have tested positive for covid-19, and the number keeps growing.

Schools and colleges in Montana are severely underfunded, and do not have the financial resources to set up face-to-face classes that would begin to meet the CDC guidelines for reopening schools. And while it would seem ideal to be able to test every child and staff member for covid-19 before they start school, that is not even remotely feasible in Montana. How do we have any chance of preventing significant outbreaks in schools and colleges across the state?