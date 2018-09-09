It happened about a month ago. While reporter Cory Walsh and I were interviewing and photographing local rock star Jeff Ament, he stopped the conversation with a question: “Do you want to see a photograph of me the first time I was ever in the Missoulian?”
Scrolling through his phone, he found an electronic copy of a black-and-white photograph his mother had clipped from the newspaper of a young man on a skateboard on the campus of the University of Montana. She had scratched the date “1983” on it.
Before Ament moved to Seattle, before he founded Pearl Jam, and before he became known around the world, he was photographed by Missoulian photographer Dan Root on a sunny day in January simply riding his skateboard. It’s a photograph that his mom clipped from the newspaper back then and he still carries a copy of it.
In newsroom speak, we call these pictures “features” or “standalones.” They appear without attachment to news stories and are an important part of the Missoulian’s role in defining the identity and character of our place in western Montana.
We find the photographs by spending time out in the community. We sometimes drive miles looking for them. Sometimes they jump up right in front of us while traveling between assignments. And occasionally, familiar with our use of feature pictures, readers will call and say, “you ought to take a picture of … ,” and we’ll go check it out.
We look for pictures of anything that describes life in western Montana that day. It is often outdoor- and weather-related. It is sometimes quirky behavior by our neighbors. The pictures often involve the cutest among us — children — doing just what they do. And, because we are lucky to live in a beautiful part of the world, rich with scenery and wildlife, the photographs we publish are sometimes just that.
Our approach to the “feature picture” once we spot it, or spot something that has potential, is to stay as unobtrusive as we can. We’ll generally shoot the picture before introducing ourselves so as not to change the scene. We never ask or direct people to perform in any way in the “feature” situation. The pictures are real and honest scenes of everyday life.
Remarkably and perhaps unique to the Missoulian, we have published pictures in the newspaper of thousands of people over the years who would have no other reason to be included in the newspaper. They are not necessarily political leaders, newsmakers or criminals. Just part of the majority of regular Missoulians and Montanans going about their daily routine as part of the fabric of life here.
We hope that for readers the pictures often bring a smile, maybe a silent shake of the head, maybe a call out to others, “Did you see that picture in the Missoulian today?” Something that sparks some connection between you and the community.
And, in the end, the kind of picture that moms and friends will still clip from the newspaper.