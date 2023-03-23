Missoulians are outdoors people. We love hiking, exploring, and breathing in our fresh mountain air. As a former youth and high school lacrosse coach, I love that the community now has Fort Missoula Regional Park with a multitude of sports fields for kids to get outside, play, and develop that love of the outdoors. It’s always great seeing their families join them, and it would be ever better if they had a place nearby to spend some time after games and practices.

The proposal at the Old Post Hospital has the potential to bring that to reality. Could you imagine a pizza place just down the street from the fields, where families could walk over, relax, and have a meal together? Or maybe an ice cream shop to celebrate wins on long hot days? As an added benefit, they’d be able to step into history, as the project would restore the Old Post Hospital from its current dilapidated state.

I think this is a great idea for Missoula, and I look forward to seeing it approved.

Hank Vieten

Missoula